On Scorpion, which takes its name from the astrological sign under which Drake was born (coincidentally the same season Ty’s Beach House 3 was released), Ty’s crooning both enhances and provides a welcome distraction to Drake’s sometimes haphazard whining. Dolla’s background vocals add dimension to “Jaded,” a solipsistic saga reminiscent of “Marvin’s Room,” the drunken temper tantrum/lullaby from Drake’s 2011 Take Care. Ty builds on Drake’s admonitions—that the woman in question has abandoned him, that she wasted his time—with harmonies that soften the blow of the track’s angst. On “After Dark,” Dolla channels The-Dream in both tune and amorous approach. He is sly, at once raunchy and romantic. A musical chameleon, Ty Dolla $ign takes to Drake with the fluidity of water: He provides a subtle tonal contrast to the moody Scorpio, an opportunity for female listeners, for one, to feel soothed rather than stung.

Ty Dolla $ign is, after all, the consummate collaborator, a man whose voice provides a kaleidoscopic range of musical possibilities to any artist he works with. He is studied and surgical, his vocal choices and melodic references revealing a love of music that extends far beyond the riffs of his contemporaries. On Scorpion, and several other recent records, Ty Dolla $ign’s voice lifts the work of his collaborators from good to great. He provides both an easily mapped panache and an ineffable verve. He raps, he sings, he lets his voice dance somewhere in between. Dolla has the sauce, and he knows other people—perhaps too many people—want a taste. “At first I was just being the homie and every time somebody would ask me, I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Dolla told The FADER of his long resume of collaboration. “Then [my publicist] started complaining and other people at [Ty’s label] Atlantic like, ‘Yo, we need to save some of this shit for your shit.’”

Indeed, Scorpion is hardly the first record of 2018 to be dusted with Ty’s indelible influence. Kanye West’s scattershot Ye, the first release of G.O.O.D. Music’s summer lineup, finds Ty providing background vocals or verses on three out of seven tracks. On the infidelity-centric “All Mine,” Ty “done fell in love.” On “Wouldn’t Leave,” he joins a choir and Toronto warbler PARTYNEXTDOOR to temper Kanye’s ego with elegiac vulnerability. And even the cringeworthy “Vicious Crimes” is a touch more palatable for Dolla’s chorus with the 20-year-old rapper and singer 070 Shake. On Ye and Scorpion, Ty provides respite from Drake and Kanye’s self-centric lyricism, but not all of Dolla’s collaborative efforts are so fraught. In the last two years alone, Ty has shared a mic with the likes of 2 Chainz (on the infectious “It’s A Vibe”), Meek Mill (on the surprisingly romantic “Whatever You Need”), Nigerian afrobeats singer Mr. Eazi (on the remix to Eazi’s wildly popular “Leg Over”), and Migos (on Culture II’s “White Sand”). Most often, Ty serves as the missing ingredient on an otherwise enjoyable track; he takes bops and makes them bangers.

Dolla’s collaborative appeal lies partly in his ability to sense what the lead artist is missing—or what his fellow featured artists won’t bring—and sprinkle that element throughout the song liberally. Ty Dolla $ign is not a subtle artist. He doesn’t need to be. Ty belts, he moans, he growls. Still, his R&B blends into and buffers rappers’ verses with an undeniably composed compatibility. His guest features are perhaps the closest that modern rap has gotten to the golden era of early-2000s hip-hop and R&B collaborations. Even as he croons, Ty remains resolute in his hyper-masculine energy. At his sappiest, he doesn’t veer into the saccharine. It’s what allows him to sing on the poppiest of records (Post Malone’s “Psycho,” Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home”) and still maintain his South L.A. grit. Ty sings with the ear of a producer.