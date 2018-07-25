Gregg Donovan, a Trump supporter and former valet for Bob Hope who was for years the official tourism ambassador of Beverly Hills and now works as a promoter for Hollywood star tour companies, arrived at 7:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue to guard the rubble, which had been covered with an upside-down chin-up bar. By midday, in red tailcoat and black top hat, Donovan, 58, was still standing vigil in the 90-degree heat, a “Keeping America Great! TRUMP 2020” sign held in his hands, a half-gallon of Gatorade at his feet.

“Bottom line, I tell you,” he told me, “he’s good for business. A lot of people want to take a picture whether they like him or not. I’ve been a supporter since day one.”

About an hour after the attack, the police said, Clay showed up at the Beverly Hills police headquarters and turned himself in. The LAPD booked him on suspicion of felony vandalism and electronic arrest records show bail was set at $20,000. The local KNBC-TV affiliate found a witness who said he’d asked Clay, “What did Donald Trump do to you?” but that he left the scene without answering.

In October 2016, Jamie Otis, an heir to the Otis Elevator fortune, dressed as a construction worker, smashed most of the star with a sledgehammer in the wake of the disclosure of Trump’s comments on the Access Hollywood tape, and removed part of it, saying he’d hoped to auction it off to benefit victims of sexual assault, and had destroyed the star as an act of civil disobedience. He was charged with felony vandalism and faced up to three years in jail and $10,000 in fines. He ultimately pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of community service, and ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust, the charitable entity that maintains the stars, and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the Walk of Fame.

The first stars on the Walk of Fame, a popular if slightly bizarre tourist attraction that stretches along a once-seedy, still tacky stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, were installed beginning in 1960, and new ones are now added at the rate of about two dozen a year. The honor costs about $40,000, and is the responsibility of the honoree (who is required to show up in person), though studios usually pick up the tab for their talent. Trump’s star was inlaid in January 2007, and he received it with his wife, Melania at his side and his then-baby son Barron in his arms.

The Hollywood Chamber has resisted all past efforts to remove stars, whether Bill Cosby’s or Trump’s, arguing that the walk’s historic status requires it to be kept intact. In 2016, a conceptual artist erected a six-inch wall around the star, with razor-wire and “Keep Out” signs to protest Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.

“When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” Leron Gubler, the Hollywood Chamber’s president, said in a statement.

But the speed with which the ruined star was replaced on Wednesday suggests that the chamber must have a ready stock of letters spelling D-O-N-A-L-D T-R-U-M-P on hand. And the intensity of feeling about this president on both sides of the partisan and cultural divide suggests that it probably should.