Either way, the family concedes. Jimena offers a wide grin; Cindy manages a weary one. They will repeat the expressions—chk, chk, chk, chk, chk—during a press conference, conducted after the reunion before a large banner that reads bienvenida allison (there is discrepancy, among the American media, about the girl’s name). During the press event, in the small section of it that CNN airs, Jimena will reaffirm how happy she is to be with her mom again. “Mother and daughter will live with Cindy’s sister in the Houston area while proceeding with her asylum claim,” Tuchman’s voiceover ends the segment, “hoping the sadness and separation are behind them.”

The reporter, in this, might also be describing the feelings of the viewer. In a time of hard news, in every sense, the stories of family separations have been, after all, particularly challenging: kids in cages. A baby torn away by government agents from her mother’s breast. A father who killed himself when faced with the possibility that he would never see his family again. The wailing of small children. And so: When CNN tells its audience that one of those sobbing children has been reunited with her mother, it is not just providing a happy ending; it is also offering reassurance to a weary public that the story overall is, indeed, coming to a conclusion. It is offering tacit permission to look away, to stop paying attention, to stop investing and feeling and caring. The arc has ended, after all; the reunion has happened; they are hoping the sadness and separation are behind them.

But the Madrid family’s story, of course, has definitely not ended. Not only for the obvious reason—Cindy will now be engaged in a challenging legal battle for asylum in a nation whose news has been saturated with dire, if straw-manned, warnings of the perils of “open borders”—but also for the reason that tends to go unacknowledged in the easy symmetries of the family reunion: Trauma has a way of waiting and whispering and weaving itself into human hearts. The coloring books, the cookies, the bright grins—these are temporary assurances. How much will Jimena share, in the end—in the real end of the story—with her fellow 6-year-old Jefferson Che Pop, who was reunited with his father, Hermelindo, after nearly two months of separation sporting a bruise, a rash, a cough, and a total inability to recognize his dad? How much will she be affected by the series of rules that forbade incarcerated children from touching one another, even to give hugs? Did the stress of it all ever cause Jimena to misbehave? Was she ever given injections that would keep her quiet?

There are so many other stories haunting the main one. They are hinted at in another treatment of the Madrid family reunion—this one captured by ProPublica, the publisher of the original audio of Jimena’s wails. The outlet’s comparatively rough footage of the mother-daughter reunion in Houston, a version of the story that has not been spliced into CNN-size sections, presents a perspective that is decidedly different from the one the cable network aired: Its prevailing tone is ambivalence, especially on the part of the mother who has been separated from her daughter for weeks on end. In it, Cindy seems to be trying to smile, but failing. She seems to be trying to perform cheer, but not quite able to. CNN’s segment features Jimena, cheerfully shouting “¡Hasta luego!”—Bye!—seemingly unprompted as she gets into the van; ProPublica’s video shows that she is simply repeating Tuchman’s own farewell to her. The uncut footage of the Madrid family reunion emphasizes the uncomfortable thinness of the line between the happy ending that is lived and the happy ending that is bestowed.