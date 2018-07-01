That may sound like a gauzy and somewhat self-serving definition that practitioner of other genres, like heavy metal and hip-hop, might also want to claim. But it’s clear that soul musicians feel they are tapping into something ineffable yet very real. When the a cappella group Take 6 joined Whalum and moderator Adam Gopnik on stage, they talked about how their sound has defied music-industry attempts to pigeonhole them. Formed as a gospel barbershop group, Take 6 were first signed to a country label. Over the years, they’ve navigated the line between contemporary and traditional, and gospel and Christian music (distinctions that are more about race than anything else). They said they even lost one awards-show gig because they were deemed too “jazzy.”

“The genre-fication of music puts limits on artists, just like they do in life,” observed one Take 6 member. “Because of the way they sell music now, you have to stay in your lane in order to make a living. Just like they tried to do, politically, in society: try to make you stay in your lane. Our job, as artists, is to push those limits. Push back and say, ‘It could be more. It should be more.’”

The political subtext of soul—visible in the social-justice messages of James Brown and Ray Charles and Nina Simone—is indeed intrinsic to the music. Which is “problematic in a way, now,” Whalum observed. “We’re in an epoch where I leave the house trying to forget what I just saw on the news. I’ll walk on stage and I’ll have this dialogue with myself: ‘Man, these people here’”—he gestured to audience—“‘you don’t know where they stand. So you have to be cool.’”

“The problem is,” he continued, “go all the way down to the root of this music ... and every single step, it was addressing something. It was responding to something.”

This notion of authenticity in connection—a twining of meaning, intention, performance, and audience—presented a challenge, too, for the singer Kyla Jade as she competed on the reality-TV program The Voice. She loved soul music above all else, but the show kept pushing her to sing pop. “The problem was that there was no subject for me [in those songs],” she told Gopnik. “it didn’t speak from a place that I could go along with.”

She traces her resistance to pop to her youth of singing in church, when her mom would tell her, “Listen, baby, if you can’t feel this song, sit down. … Sit on down, until it means something to you.” On TV and elsewhere, for Jade as for many soul musicians, “it was important that anytime I touched the microphone, I said something that was from my experience lived. If you don’t sing in honesty, then it’s just a pretty song.”