The panel depicting the unmasking of Electro is a perfect illustration of the creative push and pull that made Ditko’s collaboration with Lee so fruitful, but that ultimately drove them apart. Electro is a classic Ditko villain, drawn in a garish green costume adorned with yellow lightning bolts. But behind the mask is a regular Joe—Maxwell Dillon, a worker on the power lines who gets his abilities in a freak accident. To underline these humble origins, Ditko drew a panel where Dillon’s mask is ripped off. Lee, baffled that Ditko included that moment, has Spider-Man remark on the pointlessness of the reveal.

That scene embodied a revolution Ditko helped push at Marvel: Spider-Man was a hero a world apart from the costumed millionaires Superman and Batman at rival DC Comics. He was a regular teenager, treated like an outlaw by the public, struggling to pay rent and keep his head above water, bullied at school and plagued by bad luck. Even catching and unmasking a bad guy like Electro would feel anticlimactic at times—which was a core tension for Ditko’s Spider-Man that helped him stand out and become one of Marvel’s top-selling heroes shortly after his 1962 launch.

Spider-Man was created after Lee asked his regular art collaborator Jack Kirby to come up with a teenaged hero that young readers could relate to. Uninterested in Kirby’s initial pitch, which Lee reportedly found “too heroic,” he turned to Ditko, who came up with a red costume that covered the hero’s entire face (a rarity at the time). The comic was an instant sensation, and Spider-Man remains the character for which Ditko is best known, though he also created Doctor Strange at Marvel and many other famed heroes (like the Question, the Creeper, and Captain Atom) elsewhere.

Since Ditko never gave interviews, there’s no definitive answer as to why he left Marvel in 1966 at the height of his success, four years after cocreating Spider-Man. But one reason often cited is his disagreement with Lee over the identity of another villain, the Green Goblin. Like Electro, Ditko wanted the bomb-throwing Green Goblin to be a nobody, while Lee insisted that he be revealed as Norman Osborn, an existing character. Ditko left Marvel after Issue 38 of The Amazing Spider-Man, on short notice and with little explanation. Osborn was unmasked as the Green Goblin just one issue later.

“Steve wanted it to be someone that no one had seen before,” Ralph Macchio, an editor at Marvel, says in the wonderful BBC documentary In Search of Steve Ditko. “Because he said, in real life, chances are if there was somebody like this, you wouldn’t know who it was. But Stan felt, for dramatic purposes, if you reveal who the Green Goblin is, it has to be someone in the cast.” Lee’s decision was a fun dramatic twist, straight out of the soapy formula that helped Marvel transform superhero storytelling. Ditko’s ostensible line in the sand was a bizarre and telling example of his strict principles and of his emphasis on realism even within the technicolor pages of comic books.