As its hyperzealous CEO, Lift invents an impossibly hare-brained scheme to keep his semi-voluntary employees compliant. (I’ll avoid revealing the major spoiler, but just know that it involves mandating corporeal modifications of a particularly extreme variety.) The twist itself is unexpected and disorienting, but Hammer plays the character with such a recognizable panache that it’s almost tempting to nod along as he explains the absurd plan.

Steve Lift is charismatic, passionate, arguably brilliant. He rejects criticism with self-promotion. He draws in both employees and detractors as though they are longtime friends, then quickly reasserts his own power whenever necessary. He is meticulous and quirky. It’s hard to watch him and not think of any number of Silicon Valley’s mononymous technocrats: Travis, Brian, Elon. That Lift at once inhabits and transcends the uncanny valley is reflective of both the character’s idiosyncrasies and the flexibility of truth in the era that Sorry to Bother You represents.

Lift is a perfect avatar for the sort of iniquity that’s most highly rewarded in Silicon Valley and in capitalist circles well beyond the gates of Menlo Park, Cupertino, and Mountain View. Whether Lift is a malicious mastermind or just a kooky founder whose ambitions led him to murky ethical decisions is hardly important. Regardless of his intent—genocidal, benevolent, whatever—his actions are harmful. It’s less relevant whether Lift sought to become evil and more important that he enacts it with such a clear vision. Speaking about Lift in the same IndieWire Studio interview, Hammer emphasized the CEO’s peculiar, consistent logic:

[Lift is] a guy who doesn’t consider himself like a fanciful, crazy character. He is 100 percent enmeshed in his own reality and believes that what he’s doing is totally logical. And so the more illogical and crazy it is, the bigger a challenge it is to really sort of take on that role and be like ‘No, this guy makes a lot of sense.’ And the only way a character like that, who’s so over the top, works from an acting perspective is if you, who are playing the character, thinks he makes a lot of sense, which is a fun challenge.

Hammer’s Lift does make a lot of sense if you see him as a stand-in for the kinds of leaders who operate their companies with ruthless attention to maximizing profits and marginal focus on the health or human rights of their employees. Even his location serves to underscore the disaster that someone with Lift’s power and priorities can sow, largely with impunity (and often with praise even as these violations are discovered). Worry Free’s exploitative ad campaigns target people like Cash’s uncle, a longtime Oakland resident constantly under the threat of eviction. In this, Sorry to Bother You is as much a character-driven story about the gentrification of Oakland—and the Bay Area writ large—as it is an absurdist anti-capitalist fable. Riley juxtaposes the din of Cash’s garage dwelling with both his new apartment and, more importantly, Lift’s luxe mansion.