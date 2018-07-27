The single “15-38” carefully eases the listener from alt-rock malaise into satanic extremity. But to directly dunk into the deep end, try the album’s closer, “Fossils.” It starts with a violent spectacle of drum-pounding and throat-shredding but gradually alights on a sensation of surrender. Over haunted guitar spindles emerges a chilling, cleanly sung mantra: “The sea runs dry / We lose hope.” Whether the apocalypse referenced is ecological or metaphorical, the music reproduces the sense of inevitability that most people try to stave off in their lives—but that heavy music of all sorts thrives upon.

Birds in Row’s songs link gloomy-gorgeous grunge and hulk-smashing hardcore punk, but what’s more important is that they’re truly progressive: The tunes unfailingly move forward, maintaining a narrative, while beats and riffs get traded out like tires at a NASCAR race. Rather than use choruses, the songs typically turn on fleeting refrains that form, bring focus to the chaos, and then disappear. The lyrics mostly get lost in the din, but sometimes a line reaches out to smack the listener in the gut. “Love Is Political,” which amazes the ear by overloading a spry groove oddly reminiscent of Tom Petty’s “American Girl,” offers this: “You’d better hold onto your love / The anger, the pain / The violence, the shame / It’s all so temporary.” A welcome reminder in 2018, no?

The cousin of Birds in Row’s punk restlessness is the questing sensibility of highbrow metal, notably championed for a few years now by the acclaimed San Francisco band Deafheaven. The singer George Clarke uses the hallowed technique of seeming to swallow his tongue, not so much screaming as gasping. The point is to convey one—and only one—sentiment: pain. Meanwhile, the mightily accomplished instrumentalists around him draw from across musical history—or at least from Pink Floyd, Metallica, My Bloody Valentine, and ’90s radio rock—to suggest how that pain can stem not only from loss but also from joy. On their fourth album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, Deafheaven bravely tiptoe to the edge of schmaltz again and again in beautiful balancing acts that go on five, seven, or 12 minutes at a time.

The opener, “You Without End,” is basically an M83 song: whirling piano, dreamy slide guitars, female spoken word, and the sound of waves crashing. Screaming or no, it’s beach music, for sure. Song two, “Honeycomb,” starts harder, with strained wails and a churning cloud of guitars. Yet you might find yourself asking, Don’t those guitars sound a lot like The Cranberries? Later come two relatively short experiments in pure softness—the warm guitar bath of “Near” and the ’80s fantasy set piece “Night People”—that are good enough to prompt the question of why Clarke bothers to scream at all.

But the album’s odyssey of a centerpiece, “Glint,” helps explain it. To read the lyrics is to be baffled: “Imagining you growing older / Somehow more beautiful / Surrounded by your children,” Clarke screeches. It’s a touching sentiment—why render it so obscenely? The decision starts to make sense later in the song when Clarke pushes his declarations of fealty into gruesome metaphors about stitching together skin. His delivery, like much of his music, argues that there’s no divide between what hurts and what makes life worth living.