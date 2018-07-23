In Sharp Objects, something similar but not the same is going on. Music voices the show’s central question: Is it better to look at the darkness, or to hide it? This inquiry begins on a visceral level with the creeping dread of the soundtrack curated by music supervisor Susan Jacobs, whether heard in Sylvan Esso’s spindly folktronica or in Led Zeppelin’s surging doom. LCD Soundsystem, though synonymous with partying, provides a desiccated drum loop as Camille approaches a funeral. Even Franz Waxman’s “Dance and Angela,” a stately shuffle for 1951’s A Place in the Sun, subtly hisses and pops in the first title sequence. Damage, it seems, is everywhere.

Music marks social class and inner attributes, too. Hence why the picturesque mansion of Camille’s mom, Adora, wafts with placid classical and standards beloved by her husband Alan Crellin, he of preppy sweaters and a carefully kept library of records. Frequently, the show mines the primness of the Crellins’ tunes for irony. During a traumatic flashback Camille suffers in her first night back in her childhood bedroom, there’s a cavernous clamor in the background. As she frantically runs out of the house in the present day, the sound coheres into “The Way It Used to Be” by shmaltz-master Engelbert Humperdinck. Adora and Alan are dancing to it.

Camille’s tastes run darker than her parents, obviously. Led Zeppelin is a staple, and at the karaoke bar, we learn that her go-to song is “Ring of Fire”: an on-the-nose choice for an inwardly tormented country girl. (Strikingly, it’s the version not by Johnny Cash but by Eric Burdon and the Animals that gets cued up.) The obnoxious bar owner’s karaoke fave is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a bombastic and indulgent pick. When Camille follows her secretive young half-sister Amma in Episode 3, we faintly hear from her headphones “Mama’s Gonna Give You Love” by Emily Wells: a tellingly hip and sexy twist on the classical music played at home. (It’s also a typically eclectic pick from Jacobs, who won the first ever Emmy for music supervision last year).

Yet it turns out that Camille’s tastes aren’t entirely her own. In a flashback saga in the most recent episode, “Fix,” we watched her check herself into a facility after cutting herself. There, she bonded with another self-harming patient, a teenage girl. That girl asked her about what she listened to, and Camille—bafflingly to viewers—replied, “It’s not really my thing, music.” Back then, apparently, she didn’t listen to much. But the girl advised Camille that her headphones were the only healthy way she knew of dealing with pain. The two listened to Led Zeppelin’s “Thank You” together, and Camille briefly borrowed the phone—only to return and find the girl had killed herself. Horrified though Camille was, she kept the phone.