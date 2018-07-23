Gold’s way-too-early death what seems like two weeks after Anthony Bourdain's marks the loss of two men with the same aim: to bring the world together by learning about and sharing under-appreciated foods cooked and consumed by people so deeply woven into the fabric of their communities that the sheer act of downing a dish of, say, cha shiu pork would initiate you into their tribe. They democratized food, and blew out its horizons and what could merit the most discerning attention from the most demanding connoisseurs. They turned the hierarchy of restaurants upside down, and white-tablecloth temples fell to the bottom—worthy of respect and careful attention, certainly, but far less vital than a fugitive taco stand or new gelato cart in front of a Pasadena museum. The difference was that Gold launched his cultural revolution in the mid-’80s, decades before Bourdain filmed his transformational television series.

A UCLA music-history major who spent his high-school years practicing cello behind a closed door, Gold worked after college as a performance artist—mostly naked, he would specify to interviewers—before taking up music criticism for the L.A. Weekly and mainstream music magazines. At the Weekly he met Laurie Ochoa, a talented intern who became a gifted editor; as a couple (they married in 1990), they helped bring Los Angeles, the city Gold grew up in and loved beyond measure, into the mainstream of both literary and food consciousness. It was Gold’s fascination with the marginalized interstices of society that informed his appreciation of rap as a music writer, and then his big-hearted, city-wide exploration and mapping of every hidden purveyor of every kind of food.

Gold was a gracious and avid listener, several streetcars running on parallel tracks in his head at any one time. His typical stance in a group was benign watchfulness; he hesitated before answering a question, then would come forth with a verbal aria. (His music training never left him, and when driving from one end of Los Angeles to the other he would listen to opera in his green Dodge Ram pickup.)

I first discovered Gold through the "Counter Intelligence" columns he wrote for the Weekly while he was still music editor, and they made me aware of the myriad variations of, say, Korean dishes and what they said about the people who cooked and ate them. He made me widen my own definition of food—something he did for generations of aspiring food writers. Our paths would cross at various events and restaurants, but I hung out with the couple most when they moved to New York City so that Ochoa could follow her friend Ruth Reichl to become executive editor of Gourmet, and Gold became the magazine's New York restaurant critic. Seeing the city through their eyes opened mine: They viewed it as a place of wonderment, both for the parade of endlessly striving humanity and also the deprivation of the vibrant jostling of cultures they loved in their own city, which was clearly the future. So back they went after too short a stay. Their moving together to the same publication was typical: As Pete Wells wrote in his superb tribute in The New York Times, Gold and Ochoa contrived to work together wherever they lived. They were each others' greatest supporters and readers. They were crazy about about each other.