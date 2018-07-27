It also presses the reset button to some extent, taking the opportunity to prune a character list that has stretched to the point of unmanageability in recent years. The three-day Litchfield riot of Season 5 ended with a standoff in a bunker below the prison, and with the show’s various factions being split up and shipped to different locations. In Season 6, the prisoners implicated in the kidnapping and shooting of Desi Piscatella (Brad William Henke) have been transported to Litchfield Max: Piper, Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), and Flaca (Jackie Cruz) among them. Daya (Dascha Polanco) has confessed to shooting CO Humphrey; the FBI is interviewing inmates to find out who to prosecute for the riot, as well as for Piscatella’s accidental death.

The season’s focus on a core group of characters who’ve been around since the beginning feels like something of a relief. Orange has had upwards of 75 different characters since its inception, and its habit of bringing back departed inmates and guards for cameos means there’s basically no one you can ever mentally file away. Hard-core fans might feel the absence of people like Maritza (Diane Guerrero), Brook (Kimiko Glenn), Big Boo (Lea DeLaria), and Norma (Annie Golden). But the streamlined call sheet allows the show to focus on the ramifications of the riot, and the ways in which the justice system forces the characters to turn against one another.

Since Season 3, Orange’s primary villain has been the prison system itself. The inequality and brutality entrenched within Litchfield makes it virtually impossible for the inmates to succeed, and as the new episodes explore, people with power have an almost impermeable ability to protect themselves. A flashback in the first episode reveals how the armed riot squad closed ranks after one of their members accidentally shot Piscatella as he was fleeing, arranging the crime scenes, coordinating stories, and even cherry-picking a friendly coroner to implicate the inmates in the murder. With forces like that against them, Orange asks, what shot do these women have?

But with the main characters thrown into the unfamiliar environment of Litchfield Max, the series also takes the opportunity to introduce some new antagonists. Madison (Amanda Fuller) is the least likable, a cruel Bostonian bully whose best trait is that she once “blew a lesser Wahlberg.” More intriguing are Carol (Henny Russell) and Barb (Mackenzie Phillips of One Day at a Time fame), two sisters, longtime Litchfield residents, and vicious rivals who orchestrate the drug business within Max’s C and D Blocks and have historic beef with Frieda (Dale Soules). While neither Carol nor Barb feels totally convincing as a character, there’s something sweetly subversive in the show presenting older women as this menacing and empowered.