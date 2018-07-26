Giorgis: Those thorny questions are part of why “Island” might be my favorite story of the bunch. The queer Brooklynite protagonist finds herself back in Jamaica for the first time in years. “I always wanted to go to Jamaica as a tourist—to see the island as an outsider,” she muses. “Who doesn’t want to, at a certain point, be pampered in her own home?”



You’re right that the story’s narrator isn’t wholly accepted by her friends and her community when they realize she’s queer—that she isn’t granted the space to celebrate this newfound part of her identity alongside the Jamaican-ness she’s always known. I appreciated that Arthurs writes this tension without pathologizing Jamaicans, or black people in general, as uniquely homophobic. Her narrator is fearful; after all, outside the confines of the resort where she’s arrived for a heterosexual wedding and befriended some other queer travelers, the country can indeed be a place of grave danger for queer people. But that fear isn’t conveyed for voyeuristically dramatic effect. It’s just one part of the narrator’s story. In these moments, Arthurs’s work is evocative of Marlon James (A Brief History of Seven Killings) or Nicole Dennis-Benn (Here Comes the Sun). Both authors left their native Jamaica in no small part because they feared homophobic violence. Arthurs doesn’t wash over that reality, but she also reminds the reader that it is not the island’s defining characteristic—and that it lives elsewhere, too.



To me, How to Love a Jamaican is at its most riveting when its characters are making complicated connections. The book plays with the idea of what “love” itself can mean. Does loving a country require us to stay there? Does loving a relative mean we also have to like them? Does loving a child demand that we support them unconditionally?

Fadulu: Arthurs explores those questions in the context of grief, which makes sense given the introspective period that often follows the death of a loved one. Her characters, after all is said and done, constantly seem to be asking themselves, Have I made the right decision?

In “Mash Up Love,” a mother dies. One of her sons, the narrator, is quiet and thoughtful; the other, Cobby, is spirited and boisterous. The narrator never leaves the country; Cobby goes out exploring and adventuring. The narrator marries a Jamaican woman and stays by his mother’s side; Cobby embarrasses his mother by having a child at 16. If mothers do in fact have favorites, the narrator would definitely be it—at least on paper. But as she’s dying, she asks the narrator repeatedly for Cobby. When she dies, Cobby doesn’t even attend the funeral. This leaves the narrator wondering why he didn’t win the prize of her affection for never leaving. Ultimately, there’s nothing left for him but his grief.

In “Mermaid River,” a grandmother dies. Her grandson’s mind is flooded with memories spent living with his grandmother in Jamaica while he’s commuting around New York City. The grandmother spent most of her life selling fish and other foods under a tree near a river with some of her girlfriends. She persists as the town gentrifies and as the river is rebranded “Mermaid River” and visited by tourists. He recalls one day in particular: He and his friend are playing marbles in the front yard when the friend asks who that “ole woman” is. It’s the first time the narrator is forced to think of his grandmother’s mortality. He spends the next day helping his grandmother with her business down by the river, and she tells him stories of how things used to be. But he doesn’t help out for long after that day and goes back to hanging with his school friends, playing marbles and cricket. Looking back, he feels guilty. Ultimately, again, he’s left with nothing but his grief. In both stories, Arthurs really shows how these complicated questions have no simple, clean, and painless answers.