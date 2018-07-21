Ahead of the movie’s release, Casal and Diggs spoke with The Atlantic about Blindspotting, the distinct power of poetry and hip hop as tools of addressing injustice, and the undying spirit of Oakland. This conversation has been edited and condensed.

Where does the story of Blindspotting begin for the two of you?

Daveed Diggs: It starts with Jess Calder, one of our producers, discovering Rafael via his poetry videos on YouTube and sliding into his DMs and saying, “Would you like to write a movie that uses some of these same techniques?”



We knew the movie was going to be in verse, we knew it was going to be set in Oakland because that’s what we wanted to do. We knew it was going to star us because that’s what we wanted to do. And then right after that, or right around that same time, Oscar Grant was [killed] at Fruitvale BART station, and so the discussion in Oakland was centered around this event.

Rafael Casal: The video that Jess Calder saw was a poem I wrote called “Monster,” and it’s about the numbness that comes from an abundance of death early on in your life. Numbness plays heavily into the film as well and it’s a through line of what happens when you sort of have trauma fatigue. Diggs’s and my backgrounds are both in poetic verse and music, so expressing complicated ideas in short amounts of time, in compressed language through metaphor was the exciting part of storytelling that we were most comfortable with.



We had to learn how to write a screenplay. We didn’t know how to do that. That was Jess and Keith [Calder] giving us scripts, asking us questions, saying let’s all go out to the movies, let’s talk about the movie afterwards. After about five years we realized we had been in a master’s program via mail and phone.

This last year, when we finally made the movie, I think we really felt like peers for the first time. We had gotten to a place in our careers that we were really excited about and, like, really became stronger writers and had other script-writing opportunities and other acting opportunities. Diggs had a fucking Tony.

It’s interesting to hear that the form came first.

Diggs: We’re always trying to make it part of the fabric of the world, because it is. Because that’s how Oakland feels to us. It’s a place where there’s a premium on language and where you score points by being innovative. You score points, even just conversationally, by speaking pretty, you know? So we try to bake that in enough to justify these more overt verse sections, so it never felt as if the stakes of the world or the reality had to be shifted in order to have a song or whatever. Like what musicals sometimes do, you know? Part of the escapism of a musical is that this is not how life works. People don’t break into song like this. You frame the whole thing that way, and then we accept it. It’s all about framing.