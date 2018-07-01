It was a striking statement: No one should need permission to bury their dead. But recall Ferguson in 2014. Michael Brown’s body lay in the street for at least four hours. The New York Times reported at the time that it “set the scene for what would become a combustible worldwide story of police tactics and race in America.”

Weems’s work often deals with these realizations about how black people are seen. Her art probes what context is necessary for white people to actually see black people’s experiences of the world. What magic, what art, what audiovisual cues force people who can ignore police violence, for example, to open themselves up to it?

It seems unjust that black people should need to do this work. And yet Weems said at Aspen that to do so is not a choice for her. “I don’t deal with the history of violence constantly because I want to, but really because I am compelled to,” she said, introducing the performance. “My background, my culture, my concerns, along with my skin, the way in which I have been marked by time forces me in some ways to do so.”

In Aspen, the set was spare, just four lecterns on the main stage, flanked by two screens. Weems was joined in the performance by Lewis, the producer and writer Tanya Selvaratnam, and the arts curator Damian Woetzel. The piece weaves between perspectives: a woman reflecting on her own past, a narrator surveying the nation from above, the activist directly addressing the audience. The reflective woman realizes that “to get to now, to this moment, she needs to look back over the landscape of memory.” Then another performer intoned, “Day by day, the country was slowly, persistently changing. Traditions were dying, forces colliding, and demographics shifting.” And Weems again:

We walked onto history’s stage square-toed and flat-footed, unarmed and unprotected. So imagine, you are always stopped, always charged, and always convicted. Imagine you or your child is constantly living in a state of fear.

The two screens flipped on to show dreamlike sequences of men running on a treadmill in a strange blue light. Then, the ubiquitous footage of black men being killed and brutalized by police begins. “I saw him stop. I saw him turn with raised hands. I heard a shot. I saw him fall,” said Selvaratnam, as the videos play. “For reasons unknown, I rejected my own knowledge and I deceived myself by refusing to believe that this was possible. So their rights were denied, and people said little and did even less.”

Juxtaposing the narration with the videos, Weems interrogates the ways in which the visual evidence of police brutality can be melted away by the desire to maintain a different sense of how this country is. Placed within this context, the videos of Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald, Rodney King, and others show the continuity of this violence, an anti-narrative of freedom.