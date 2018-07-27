The debate about whether to use gender-inclusive terminology is decades-old in Spain and other countries like France, Italy, and Portugal that also speak Romance languages. But this latest iteration feels different amid the #MeToo movement and the ascendance of women in public and private institutions in the country.

In Spain, #MeToo unfolded with news stories about sexual violence against female workers in agriculture and service fields, which then led to protests and, in some cases, official investigations. The most incendiary event that precipitated the movement was the court decision earlier this year on a sexual attack that occurred in 2016 at Spain’s popular Sanfermines festival, also known as Running of the Bulls. The court found five men guilty of the lesser charge of “sexual abuse” instead of “rape.” As a result, there were large-scale demonstrations held on Women’s Day on March 8. “Spain did change on March 8,” Prime Minister Sánchez said in the announcement of his cabinet. “The feminist mobilization marked a turning point. And the new government is the exact representation of that movement.”

But thus far, efforts to pivot away from the generic masculine in traditional language practices, at least officially, have been thwarted. The institution that has safeguarded the standards of the Spanish language worldwide since the 18th century, Real Academia de la Lengua (RAE), has repeatedly supported keeping the masculine form of words as the default generic. And while the relevance of RAE has diminished over the years, it still produces what is arguably the most widely used dictionary in Spanish, and receives 60 million queries per month from the public about spelling and definitions, according to its director. The group also influences how Spanish is used in official institutions and newspapers, as well as how it’s taught around the world.

I talked to RAE’s 68-year-old director, Darío Villanueva, about how the institution is responding to the recent wave of feminist activism. Villanueva, who’s been the organization’s leader since 2014, says that #MeToo has pushed RAE to expand the meanings of certain words in its dictionary. For instance, an entry for the word fácil, or easy, used to read, “a woman who is sexually available.” The word “woman” has recently been changed to “person.” A forthcoming amendment includes the addition of “sexist” as a marker that denotes the connotation of certain words. A current example is the marker “derogatory,” which appears before the definitions of words like cualquiera, or slut, and niñato, or brat.

The grammatical rule of using masculine pronouns and nouns to generalize groups, however, is not going to change at this time. Villanueva believes that there are not enough examples of society moving away from the generic masculine, and that changing this rule would be an unacceptable top-down language manipulation. “Language does not change reality,” Villanueva says. “It’s reality that changes the language. And language is always a bit slower.” Nevertheless, Villanueva says that if people start using Spanish differently (and widely), it will adopt and reflect those changes.