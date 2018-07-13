There was a similar dynamic at play when, this week, Jim Jordan, the Ohio congressman currently plagued with a scandal of a much less laughable variety—the accusation that he looked away from the reported sexual abuse of athletes when he was the assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State—mocked the people attempting to investigate his past. “Now @CNN is contacting all 100+ of our former staff and interns asking for dirt on me,” Jordan tweeted. “Getting desperate! How can you ever trust such #fakenews?”

Fake scandals, #fakenews: Each treatment, on its own, is silly, to the point that either would seem unworthy of much attention. And yet: Each is very much worth paying attention to, precisely because of what the silliness masks: Each one works to destabilize the main thing at play—a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court on the one hand, allegations of complicity in sexual abuse on the other—by shifting the focus to something else entirely. Something light. Something easy. Something relatable. Kavanaugh’s car-pooling; Jordan’s eye-rolling: Both take the weighty matters at hand and dissolve them into the familiar fog of politics and bias and fakery. The easy permissions of partisanship.

Here are some of the things that Jim Jordan, founding member of the Freedom Caucus and rising star of the GOP, is alleged to have known about when he worked at Ohio State: a team doctor, Richard Strauss, allegedly groping the wrestlers in his care to the point of making them ejaculate. Voyeurs allegedly watching the wrestlers in saunas and showers. An overall atmosphere that doubled as, according to one accuser, a “gauntlet of sexual deviancy.” Not only did Jordan know, one of the wrestlers, Dunyasha Yetts, has claimed; “for God’s sake, Strauss’s locker was right next to Jordan’s and Jordan even said he’d kill him if he tried anything with him.”

And, then, here are some of the ways that Jordan has answered that mix of accusations: by, on the one hand, attempting to make a distinction between formal allegations made against Strauss and the broader culture of abuse that the doctor is alleged to have created. “Conversations in a locker room are a lot different than allegations of abuse or reported abuse to us,” Jordan told Fox News, seeming to acknowledge that he did, indeed, have some awareness of that culture. He added: “No one ever reported abuse to me.”

Jordan—and the many fellow members of Congress who have spoken out on behalf of the man who has been suggested as a successor to Paul Ryan as House speaker—have also turned to that extremely familiar path when it comes to the public discussion of #MeToo stories. The politicians have done their own oppo research, this time against the accusers. Jordan has recently begun arguing that Mike DiSabato, the former wrestler who was the first to formally report abuse to Ohio State, has a “vendetta” against both Jordan’s family and the university. “He’s out to get Ohio State,” Jordan told Fox News.