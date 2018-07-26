When you consider the notion of marriage in the larger arc of King’s current run on Batman, it’s clear the writer is interested in interrogating what emotional vulnerability means in comics. That’s a bold idea for a character whose only other lasting relationships are with his butler and a rotating cast of trusted sidekicks. Batman’s so closed off from feeling that his defining trait is brooding while crouching on gargoyles and saying things like, “I am vengeance, I am the night.” There’s plenty of unexplored territory there, as King told GQ in May:

I was just looking for something new to do with Batman, and the thing that would really fuck him up is not making him sadder … but what would happen if we made him happy? He has that power to turn grief and pain and turn it into hope. That’s his whole power. He’s like a machine that works that way—so what happens when you reverse that, feed the machine what it puts out? Give him hope, give him happiness. Does the machine still function?

And so we see both Catwoman and Batman open up to each other, as in Batman No. 12, in which the Dark Knight confides for the first time to Catwoman (and to readers) that he attempted suicide after his parents’ death—and it was in that moment (“the choice of a boy, the choice to die”) that he dedicated his life to fighting crime. In this, he was a crime fighter forged not by way of hope, but in the wounds of post-traumatic stress disorder.

By the time the wedding day arrives, readers have seen Batman and Catwoman face murderous assassins, mind-control plots, and even alternate realities. All of which is … fairly normal for comics. But throughout, King has heightened the intimacy between the two: They reveal their fears and share their scars, sometimes literally helping to patch each other up following a fight. The couple, on a double date with Superman and Lois, separately confide—the Bat to Superman, the Cat to Lois—that when they fall, their partner catches them. In a world of benevolent Kryptonians, demigods, and speedsters, Batman and Catwoman remain singularly human; they grow closer by being more vulnerable, and become more relatable to the audience.

The characters, in other words, go on a surprising emotional journey. Batman writes to his fiancée that, with her, he can be more than the boy who continues to mourn his parents. And in breaking things off with Batman, Catwoman sees it not just as part of his hero’s quest, but her own: “To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. That’s the lesson of every story. I wish I could give my life, but I can’t, I have to give more. My sacrifice is my love.” It’s the comics world’s classic false bargain of saving the world at the expense of happiness.

This is what ultimately makes Bane’s plan devastating to the Bat and the Cat: It didn’t take murder, mayhem, or hostages to break them apart, just the cribbing of a few plot points from Much Ado About Nothing. It’s also a frustrating plan because it is based in the trappings of traditional marriage: It suggests that a formal ceremony is necessary for legitimacy, that rings carry consequences, and that vows afford old-fashioned stability.