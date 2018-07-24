This feeling can help remind me why I love to write, and why I love to read. Writing can be a long, difficult process. I worked for 10 years on my first book. Part of what kept me going was just reminding myself of what I love most about writing in the first place: hanging out in the syllables. If I’m there, there isn’t space for discouragement, there isn’t space for being miserable. Because I’m just focused on the words and not on my own state of mind, whatever that might be.

I do feel lucky to have this thing that gives me so much joy, that I find so utterly fascinating. I’m sure painters, for instance, feel lucky too—lucky to love color the way they do, or the texture of paint. For me, it’s the feeling of words in my mouth. Words are sound, after all, which makes writing such a physical, bodily experience. Like Wharton says, “I wouldn’t take a kingdom for it.”

I couldn’t feel done with my novel until I could pick it up, read a line, and not desperately want to change all the words. That process took so much time. So many rounds, so many rewrites. I have no idea how many revisions—and I don’t want to know, because I don’t want to know how many the next book is going to take. I imagine it might take just as many.

As I was writing, I struggled with how long my process was taking, especially when friends and family kept asking about my progress. I remember, especially around year seven and year eight, how people would politely ask, “Oh, how’s it going?” with trepidation in their loving eyes. I started wishing I could wear a T-shirt to the family Thanksgiving that said, “Let’s talk about anything but my novel.”

It did help, throughout, that I was writing short pieces—short fiction, short nonfiction, things I published here and there. I applied to a lot of things. I was always applying for fellowships and scholarships and grants. Those mini jolts of encouragement would help.

And yet, external affirmation—in whatever form, whether it’s a fellowship or publication—really has nothing to do with the self that loves to write. The self that fell in love with reading, and eventually in love with writing, too. Sometimes, as I work, I truly forget I have an “I”—it’s a place that’s as close to religion as I get. That self is totally uninterested in external affirmation. Of course, I eventually have to leave my desk, and the day goes on, and that ego-less state is gone. But when I’m there, it can all feel so easy, and so right. I wish I could stay there.

Part of writing The Incendiaries was learning to put aside that fixation on sound, at least temporarily. During the first two years, I had this idea that the sentences needed to be perfect before I could proceed. So I spent two whole years just reworking the first 20 pages over and over again. By the end, I had the most reworked, totally inert pages I’ve ever seen in my life. It was just going nowhere. I was obsessing over the first 20 pages, and doing almost nothing to develop my own sense of the story. Not long after that, I met Lauren Groff at a writers’ conference, and she talked about how she approaches the first few drafts—how she gets through them fast and throws them away. She writes by hand, at first. The idea is to get through early drafts as quickly as possible. When I heard that, something just clicked for me.