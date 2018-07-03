Soon, the relationship goes sour, and Scott, who’s suffered from anxiety and nervous breakdowns in the past, reports Thorpe to the police as having “infected” him with homosexuality (which was a crime in the U.K. until 1967). From there, the conflict between the two escalates. The writer Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk, Doctor Who), who adapted the series from John Preston’s novel, unfurls the story from Thorpe’s perspective at first, conveying the awkwardness and the risk involved in Thorpe trying to find someone he can confide in. His initial chats with his fellow Liberal MP Peter Bessell (Alex Jennings) are cheerily risqué, but as Scott becomes a more urgent threat to Thorpe’s reputation, Thorpe reveals the stakes. “If anything about me ever became public ... I would put a gun to my head and blow my brains out,” he states. “Then I shall protect you,” Bessell replies.

A Very English Scandal continues to swing back and forth in this manner between madcap farce and historical tragedy. It’s a tone that reflects how British tabloids have always engaged with the immensely profitable act of public shaming, showcasing personal disgrace and downfall with a wink and a nudge. But Davies—and the director Stephen Frears (My Beautiful Laundrette, The Queen)—reminds viewers that the exposure of a closeted Englishman is more serious than it might seem. During the first episode, Bessell consults Lord Arran, an eccentric Conservative politician trying to decriminalize homosexuality. The scene is played for laughs (badgers and paté feature prominently), until Arran reveals the reason for his mission: His own gay brother killed himself, and he’s determined to try and save other men from the fear of being outed.

Still, the tone doesn’t always jibe. Grant is intriguingly cast as Thorpe, portraying the politician’s general geniality and charisma as well as his penchant for risk-taking and his sense of entitlement. What isn’t always apparent, primarily because of the humor of the writing, is the kind of malevolence and desperation that could compel a man to try to have another man killed. There are flashes of murder in Grant’s eyes, and he’s most persuasive when communicating Thorpe’s devastation. But the assassination plot is treated with such a light touch that it’s hard to take much meaning from it.

Playing Scott, Whishaw deftly shows how the younger man is both Thorpe’s opposite and his peer. Scott is depicted as an unstable fantasist at first, repeatedly seeming to blackmail Thorpe (and writing Thorpe’s mother a seven-page letter including details about their affair). What Scott and Thorpe appear to have in common is an ability to hold others in thrall, relying heavily on their ability to manipulate people. But Whishaw also conveys Scott’s desire to be loved, and how his anger at the way Thorpe has treated him is more about sadness than revenge. Thorpe’s limited comprehension of his own sexuality is based purely on physical acts—he doesn’t seem to have the capacity or the luxury to imagine that men might actually love each other.