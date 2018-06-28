Over the coming years, however, the century-old rivalry receded a bit, as the Yankees and Red Sox seemed to alternate strong seasons, depriving fans of the excitement that came with both being good at once. At some point, the passion, intensity, and stakes of July 1, 2004, faded to memory.

But now, as the first-place Red Sox and second-place Yankees prepare for a three-game series that begins Friday in the Bronx, it feels like the mid-2000s all over again, with different names and different storylines, but similar urgency. One on side: the revitalized Yankees, managed by Boone and fueled by young stars such as Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez, and Gleyber Torres. On the other: the defending division-champ Red Sox, led by a cadre of established players, including Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, and Craig Kimbrel.

After a close race last year, the teams entered this season looking like two of the best in MLB, and they have more than lived up to that billing. Boston surged to a 17–2 start and has maintained a torrid pace on the way to a best-in-baseball 54–27 record. New York clicked in late April and hasn’t slowed since, compiling a 52–26 mark that leaves them only a half game behind. With powerful offenses and talented pitching staffs on both sides, the AL East powerhouses appear to rank (along with the World Series champion Houston Astros) as the sport’s premier teams. They’ll spend the next three months fighting to determine who is better, then likely do it all again for several years to come.

A heated division race between archrivals always carries a certain excitement, but the stakes are particularly high in the era of MLB’s dual-wild-card system, implemented in 2012. Whereas last decade, the Yankees–Red Sox runner-up could often bank on sliding into the playoffs with a wild-card berth, this year’s second-place finisher will have to compete in a one-game playoff with the other wild-card winner just to reach the American League Division Series. One of the two rivals could very well finish with the second-best record in all of baseball and wind up fighting for its season in a do-or-die matchup against a team with a much lesser resume. The specter of the wild-card game makes winning the East far more essential than it once was—adding further drama to what would have been a compelling chase regardless.

Already this season, the Red Sox and Yankees have flashed the kind of intensity that characterized the rivalry’s glory days. During an April matchup between the teams at Fenway Park, the Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly sparked a melee when he drilled the Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin with a 98-mile-per-hour fastball, in apparent retribution for Austin’s questionable slide into second base earlier in the day. The fracas resulted in suspensions for Kelly and Austin, fines for six other players and coaches, and the sense that maybe Boston and New York players again resent each other as much as (all right, close to as much as) Boston and New York fans do.