It is not at all rare to find Shakespeare cited in a legal context. Several of Shakespeare’s best-known works contain problematic trials or scenes that resemble trials, from the disinheritance and banishment of the king’s daughter Cordelia in the opening scene of King Lear to the criminal trial that concludes Measure for Measure. Justice Ginsburg even made a cameo at a 2016 production of The Merchant of Venice, presiding over a mock appeal by the character Shylock. In the case of Baylson’s ruling, though, literary samplings aren’t just rhetorical flourishes. A document that serves, on the one hand, as a legal decision, is also a formal reinterpretation of the play. Far from stressing Hamlet’s madness, the judge emphasizes his vulnerability.

The line quoted as an epigraph comes from Act 4, Scene 7, in which King Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father, tries to persuade Laertes, a former friend of Hamlet’s, to kill Hamlet in a duel with poisoned swords. Hamlet had killed, by accident, Laertes’s father, Polonius, as he was spying on Hamlet and his mother behind a tapestry. Here’s the exchange between the two:

Claudius: … What would you undertake To show yourself indeed your father’s son More than in words? Laertes: To cut his throat i’ th’ church. Claudius: No place indeed should murder sanctuarize; Revenge should have no bounds.

For a reader or spectator of the play, the scene carries significant dramatic irony, since Hamlet had, in a previous scene, hesitated and ultimately rejected killing Claudius while the king was praying in a chapel. For a reader of Baylson’s ruling, however, Claudius’s self-serving claim—that there is no sanctuary for Hamlet from Laertes’s revenge—illuminates the risk of federal officials exposing the immigration status of people living in Philadelphia. The ruling gives the role of the malicious king to Sessions, the implication being that he is denying all possibility of sanctuary and deporting people into conditions that are often fatal.

Baylson’s reading of Hamlet agrees with at least one other contemporary take. A longstanding view of the play has seen in Hamlet the development of a modern consciousness: Two famous Hamlets, Laurence Olivier (1948) and Kenneth Branagh (1996), both explore the deep psychological weirdness of the play, at times suggesting, cinematically, that the very landscape of the political world is a projection of Hamlet’s putative insanity. A 2015 production of Hamlet at the Barbican, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Lyndsey Turner, transports the play into a modern security state. In Cumberbatch’s performance, psychology recedes behind politics. Hamlet’s “madness” is a tragic perspicacity, an isolated and embattled claim to truth against powers aiming to subvert reality.

Earlier versions of Hamlet produced frames for interpretation—most memorably, Freudian ones—that led readers to be suspicious of their own capacity for self-understanding. But Cumberbatch’s Hamlet inverts this idea: His claims to interpret the world are presented as legitimate, and the denial of the truths he finds has a totalitarian political motive. The audience is encouraged, in other words, to believe his account of himself and of the world. Hamlet’s wit is a form of witnessing.