A trip to the mall wasn’t a trip if it didn’t include a stop at the Kate Spade store. Teenage me would insist that, after the requisite stops had been made, my mother and I do a quick walk-through—just a minute, mom, I promise—to assess the jewel-box store filled with bright-pink bags, orange-and-white striped coats, and golden-edged Bakelite-esque bangles. It didn’t matter that I never left with anything, because it wasn’t what Kate Spade was selling that drew me in—it was the idea. As a teen, it seemed to me that Kate Spade—both the brand and the woman—embodied what it meant to be both feminine and feminist. You don’t need to choose, say the nylon bags big enough to carry both your work laptop and a makeup pouch filled with six different shades of lipstick. It’s okay to be structured and Type A and a perfectionist, say the floral-patterned planners. It’s also fine to have a little bit—or a whole lot—of whimsy, say the oversized sunhats embroidered with the word lovely in curly pink cursive.

Kate Spade, who was found dead of an apparent suicide Tuesday morning, was a designer who did more than support the notion that it was okay for women to have multifaceted lives. She also wholeheartedly endorsed it through the clothes, bags, and accessories she began selling via her eponymous brand, founded in 1993 with her then-boyfriend and future husband, Andy Spade. For years, she worked at Mademoiselle magazine in the fashion and accessories departments. After growing annoyed with all the spangled and ostentatiously decorated purses she was seeing, Kate Spade quit in order to make “a functional bag that was sophisticated and had some style,” she once told The New York Times. By 1998, those bags and the products that followed had led to a $28 million company. Related Story Why Fashion Magazines Matter What Spade was doing back then, and what the label has continued to do after her departure from the company in 2007, was creating a lifestyle brand by women, for women. Working in an industry largely run by men, Spade didn’t invent the idea of the professional woman who also cared about style; she was just responding to the reality of what women were already doing. Spade was a designer, as Vanessa Friedman put it at The New York Times, “who thought about what other women (like her) would want in their closets (and later, their homes) and who solved that problem without elitism.” The aesthetic of Kate Spade mirrored some of the feminist tendencies of the early 1990s: The brand was for women who had careers and families, and who didn’t think that clashed with wanting to look, simply put, pretty.