Midway through Season 2, the sympathetic and semi-unwitting android Bernard visited “The Cradle,” a database of all the “brains” of the hosts. When he plugged into it, he entered a virtual version of the Westworld home base of Sweetwater. There, he found Robert Ford, the Westworld park creator who’d died recently, still “alive.” The Cradle soon went kaboom at the hands of rebellious robots, but in Sunday’s season finale, Bernard and the revolutionary host Dolores visited another pretentiously named digital world: The Forge, which housed the data of the four million guests who’ve visited the park over 30 years. They also learned of The Valley Beyond, a cyber paradise that Ford created for the hosts to upload their consciousnesses into for eternity.

These sorts of artificial dreamscapes have long fascinated pop culture, which often envisions that high-fidelity VR will be used for fun—and more sinister forms of diversion. The Matrix indeed applies here, as does 1982’s Tron, its 2018 blockbuster-movie descendent Ready Player One, and a wave of trippy recent TV shows. So does Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, really. The preoccupation is understandable: Video games have long immersed players in interactive stories, and the likes of Oculus pursue a long-hyped future in which virtual reality and actual reality are indistinguishable. This is why, at the start of Westworld, the notion that the park was a video game might have seemed less far-fetched than the idea of a physical place filled with clones needing medical maintenance (the former would be certainly cheaper to run).

The show even winked at how its world seemed to bypass a step in the expected march of civilization. In Season 2’s second episode, a flashback to the time before the park’s formation had the tech investor Logan jadedly list the technologies he’d been repeatedly pitched on: “AI, AR, VR.” By contrast, apparently sentient human replicas were a leap: “We’re not here yet,” he said amazedly when he met the hosts. But over the course of the season, it was revealed that Westworld didn’t quite skip VR. It used it. The Cradle and the Forge, it turned out, were testing grounds for the consciousnesses of artificial people. This application is another plausible usage of VR, as explored in an episode of Black Mirror imagining a dating app that runs countless simulations of couplings between potential partners to find the perfect match.

But Westworld’s simulations were incomplete. Once a human’s replicated consciousness—refined by digital trial runs trying to get its choices to duplicate those of the original person’s—was “pressed ... into flesh,” the clones malfunctioned. Why? It’s not made totally clear, but it likely has to do with the difficulty of fully simulating the conditions of the physical universe. Which is a logistical problem that echoes a philosophical one in both the show and our own world: Isn’t the term virtual reality inevitably an oxymoron? Take the Valley Beyond. It is a place that is “boundless,” where hosts finally “can be free,” Bernard says, but Dolores recoils from praising it. “No world they create for us can compete with the real one,” she says. Bernard asks, “Why?” Dolores’s answer: “Because that which is real is irreplaceable.”