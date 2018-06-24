Before I get back to the story part, let’s be clear: Westworld has been renewed for a third season. This wasn’t an ending so much as a thinning of the ranks (although death in the show is a flexible state, as we know by now, so really anyone could return as host or flashback or memory fragment). The task of resuscitating fallen hosts on the island has been assigned to Sylvester and Felix, and judging by their knowing looks and their arc this season, they’ll most likely start with Maeve. (Side question: Are Sylvester and Felix the only actually human characters left, and is it meaningful they’re both named for cartoon cats?) Over in the human world, Bernard has been recreated by Dolores to be her necessary antagonist, just as he recreated her after realizing humans were … innately wired for survival.

And this is all to say nothing of the post-credits reveal that the Man in Black is (possibly) a host, being tested for fidelity by his daughter who is (possibly) not dead but older. I’ll leave that to you two to dissect, Spencer and David, and instead question the nature of Westworld’s reality: Does it actually benefit from being so opaque? Did the fuzzy timeline in Season 2 achieve anything meaningful besides migraines? By the time it (kind of) became clear what Bernard was doing in his various iterations this season, I didn’t care. It’s exhausting as a viewer to feel like you’re never fully in the loop, and that you never will be. Not to mention that the lack of clarity most of the time was contrasted with thunkingly obvious expositional dialogue in scenes where the show decided it did want you to know what’s happening. (“So this is the Forge. Every single guest who ever set foot in the park, copied. Four million souls.”)

It’s frustrating, because Westworld had so many striking individual moments this season: Maeve’s harnessing of her new power, Sizemore’s evolving comprehension of host humanity, the introduction to James Delos and his 18 million updates, the revelation of what Delos was actually doing. But they were padded out with so much trickery and metaphor and verbiage that I really don’t know what to make of the season as a whole. Most clear was the ever-recurring theme of free will, and the ever-recurring analogy of storytelling. Said Code-That-Looks-Like-Logan of his human subjects: “At first I was seduced by the stories they told themselves about who they are.” Akecheta at the Valley Beyond: “We have died many times. If we die once more at least the story was our own.” Dolores, at the Forge: “I’ve read humanity’s story. So now I’m erasing them.” Dolores, a few scenes later: “We were born slaves to their stories, and now we have the chance to write our own.” Ford to Bernard: “Is this the end of your story? Or do you want your kind to survive?”

I think one of the reasons I liked Elsie and Sizemore as characters was that when they talked they usually sounded like people rather than comic-book villains or choose-your-own-adventure prompts. (Elsie: “A robot uprising will pale in comparison to the shitstorm that will erupt when people find out you’ve been photocopying their brains for the last 30 years.”) What will Season 3 be without them? What timeline is the Man in Black incorporating now? If Dolores has made a body that looks like her, won’t humans recognize her? David and Spencer, what are your hopes for future loops?