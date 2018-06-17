Still, watching the breakdown happen was alternately wrenching and dull. It feels like William long ago lost touch with reality—he’s the gamer who can only think of his life as it relates to the game, who can’t even recognize his own family member when she’s staring him in the face. I wasn’t exactly shocked that he pulled his gun on Emily even after all her attempts to get through to him, but I will be disappointed if this is really the end of her character, since she had become much more compelling than her dad.

In flashback, there was William the philanthropist, hosting fancy fundraisers and sighing as nasty rich people blathered on at him. This was the life he chose to ignore when he came into the park, one where he’s a highly regarded, moral man, a façade that only one person can see through—his wife, Juliet, played by the tremendous Sela Ward. In “Vanishing Point,” the viewer finally got some idea of who Juliet was to William, but it was a pretty superficial impression.

Juliet is a drunk, as has been previously mentioned, and aside from that, she isn’t afforded much character detail. Ward is such a naturally charming actress that her appeal and force of personality feel concrete nonetheless, but “Vanishing Point” only showed Juliet at the end of her life. As she snapped at William for the last time, he admitted to hiding his sociopathic side within the boundaries of the park. Then she took her own life.

Like I said, this has all been referenced beforehand; I am waiting to see what further utility there is in having it depicted onscreen, but my guess is not much. William’s journey is now complete, and the only thing that’s interesting about him is his data-gathering operation. That, it seems, will be the real point of next week’s finale showdown between Dolores, Bernard, Charlotte, Ford, and Maeve (and whoever else wants to mix it up alongside them). I don’t know that I care if William is involved at all. Sophie, are you any more interested than I was?

Sophie Gilbert: Interested, but only because the flashbacks to the world outside the park have felt like such a relief this season. Emotionally involved? Not at all. Westworld, for me, over the last nine episodes, has been a process of admiring things rather than caring about them, noting the artistry and the subtext and the symmetry in a detached kind of way. The doubling up of William and Dolores this episode as they both inadvertently murdered the only two people who love them was a neat trick, but it lacked emotional oomph. Dolores’s downfall was the Fordian arrogance of thinking she could change someone’s nature, create something new, without consequences. William’s was being so delusional and grandiose that he shot his daughter because he was convinced she was a host sent to trick him. (Delusion, you might have noted, was one of William’s three key personality characteristics on the Delos flash drive, along with “persecutory subtype” and “paranoid subtype.”)