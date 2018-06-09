Erasure poems, also referred to as documentary or blackout poems, are powerful tools to understand the present through the past. They accomplish what Smith intends for her work to do—they make the reader pause. “You want a poem to unsettle something,” Smith told The New York Times Magazine in an April profile. “There’s a deep and interesting kind of troubling that poems do, which is to say: ‘This is what you think you’re certain of, and I’m going to show you how that’s not enough. There’s something more that might be even more rewarding if you’re willing to let go of what you already know.’”

“The Greatest Personal Privation,” another moving erasure poem in Wade, draws from letters between family members of Mary and Charles Colock Jones, who were slaveowners. Here, Smith imagines the enslaved mother and daughter, Patience and Phoebe, speaking through the Jones’s words:

We may yet discover

The whole country

Will not come back

From the sale of parent

and child.

Patience and Phoebe were members of the Geechee/Gullah communities in Liberty County, Georgia. In a subtle linking of past and present, Smith dedicates her collection’s title poem to the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters, a group of performers in Georgia preserving their culture through song and dance. In “Wade in the Water,” Smith recounts how she, like every other member of the audience, was greeted by one of the Ring Shouters with a hug and the words “I love you”:

She didn’t

Know me, but I believed her,

And a terrible new ache

Rolled over in my chest

In this description of embrace, Smith captures the triumph and burden of forgiveness so embedded in black spirituals. As both speaker and writer, in this and a majority of the poems in the collection, Smith reflects on how her art form can and should unify people.

Since her appointment as laureate in 2017, Smith has traveled to small, rural communities, initially focusing on the South and Southwest—a project she sees as a kind of literary evangelism. “It’s been a privilege to share my own work and the work of other contemporary poets with strangers that crowdsourcing algorithms tell me I ought to have nothing in common with,” Smith said of her outreach in a recent lecture, “and to hear people say things like, I’m white, you’re black; I’m from this place, you’re from another, and yet, when you talk about your father you restore my own father to me.” On upcoming trips, Smith plans to read both her own work and selections from an anthology she edited, American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time, to be published this fall.

In Wade, Smith invites her readers to see America, and the world around them, via the eyes of a generous and attentive observer, whether weeping “through a movie starring Angelina Jolie” in one poem, or watching a mentally ill man stopping traffic “as if he hears / a voice in our idling engines” in another. Her poems are accessible in that they’re placed within contemporary and familiar contexts. Some of the best moments in Life on Mars feature David Bowie as the subject and object of Smith’s admiration. But beyond these markers of pop culture, Smith compels readers to empathize with the stranger, the unknown. “Until I can understand why you / Fled ... Let me imagine / you are my mother in Montgomery,” Smith writes in the Wade poem “Refuge,” addressing an imaginary refugee woman. “Until / I want to give you what I myself deserve, / Let me love you by loving her.”