Kanye West, who took to the rugged plains of Wyoming to produce and later premiere his latest album, Ye, ends his predictably bellicose new record with a woman’s voice. As the Phil Collins–esque “Violent Crimes” winds down, a voicemail from Nicki Minaj abruptly pierces the silence the lullaby leaves behind. Her voice a crescendo of aggression, Minaj echoes lines West had rapped earlier: “I’m sayin’ it like … / I want a daughter like Nicki / Aww man, I promise / I’ma turn her to a monster, but no ménages / I don’t know how you saying it, but let ‘em hear this.”

The lines, which reference the still-resonant triumph of Minaj’s verse on West’s 2010 “Monster” as a benchmark of success, may very well have come from the rapper herself. In her voice, the admonition that West’s hypothetical daughter avoid the sexual act from which Minaj draws her own stage sounds protective, but almost tongue-in-cheek. When the lines appear earlier in the song though, coming from West, the context in which they’re presented does little to offset the indelicacy of discussing a child’s future sex life. Kanye’s daughters aren’t hypothetical; neither North nor Chicago West exists solely as a symbolic totem of Kanye’s putative redemption from his time among the “players,” “pimps,” and “monsters.” But in “Violent Crimes,” the last song he premiered Thursday night in Wyoming, West attempts to undo years of his own misogyny—much of which is on full display throughout the same album—by offering his fatherly ambitions as some sort of mea culpa for having worshipped at the altar of his own manhood.

For the notoriously impenitent West, any admission of wrongdoing—even in the past—may seem revolutionary. But “Violent Crimes” finds West, now a father of two daughters, trafficking in the same paternalistic tropes that have animated male allyship for what feels like millennia. The song captures the paradigm shift of new fathers-of-daughters so succinctly that it is almost admirable, if only as a rhetorical study: “Father forgive me, I’m scared of the karma / ‘Cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture / Not somethin’ to conquer.” In this framing, women and girls are not worthy of respect and protection by virtue of being human beings, but rather because of their proximity to men. It is not Nori and Chicago’s essential personhood that prompts West to nurture them, but their relationship to him: one in which he is both role model and custodian, dream giver and disciplinarian. West cherishes the attendant control. Even in his attempt to share a realization that affects how he will now treat a sizable portion of the population, West once again centers himself.

More troubling than West’s lyrical dispatch from the intersection of fatherhood and narcissism is the voyeuristic tone in which he raps about his own daughter(s). He outlines his strategies to control the girls’ bodies as they mature, in discomfiting detail:

Don’t do no yoga, don’t do pilates

Just play piano and stick to karate

I pray your body’s draped more like mine and not like your mommy’s

Just bein’ salty, but niggas is nuts

And I am a nigga, I know what they want

I pray that you don’t get it all at once

Curves under your dress, I know it’s pervs all on the net

All in the comments, you wanna vomit

That’s your baby, you love her to death

West pays particular attention to the contours his daughters’ bodies may develop in the future, referencing his wife’s famously enhanced curves in the process. He threatens hypothetical future boyfriends, then imagines a scenario in which a battered daughter comes racing back to him. The lines are disturbing, reminiscent of how Donald Trump speaks about his eldest daughter, whom he has called “hot” and whose sex life he often alludes to. On an album full of references to a president whom West has received no shortage of criticism for defending, “Violent Crimes” stands out for the perverse intimacy with which it links West to Trump. The two men’s arrogance may be staggering, but the ease with which they discuss—and seek to control—women’s bodies is just as striking. Both men draw from deep reservoirs of entitlement; when trained on girls and women, that potent mixture of shielding and possession can grow much more pernicious.