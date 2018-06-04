It’s easy to think of Fred Rogers, and his show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, as the television equivalent of a mom-and-pop shop, a charming enterprise that stayed in business on the back of its singularly rustic community appeal. Hosted by an ordained minister who had worked as a puppeteer at his local public TV station, the show was produced out of Pittsburgh for its entire 912-episode run. Its style was gentle and soft-spoken, deliberate when other children’s shows were manic, staying fundamentally low-tech and practical even as television evolved.

By the time Rogers retired from TV at the age of 73 in 2001 (he died of stomach cancer less than two years later), his show felt like a relic, a window onto simpler times in the world of children’s entertainment. But what Morgan Neville’s new documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, coming out on June 8, tries to emphasize is that Rogers’s placid on-screen persona wasn’t just a byproduct of his folksy real-life nature—it was also born of his deep-seated philosophies about the purpose of TV and the way its power was widely misused. The film is touching, sometimes saccharine, and other times bluntly honest, but it works best as a fascinating reminder that Rogers was trying to be more than a mascot of American politeness.

“I went into television because I hated it so,” Rogers once said in an interview with CNN. “I thought there was some way of using this fabulous instrument to be of nurture to those who would watch and listen.” While attending the seminary, Rogers pursued a career in the then-nascent TV industry, getting a job at NBC in 1951. Unhappy with the network’s reliance on sponsorship and advertising, he moved to WQED in Pittsburgh, a public station where he’d eventually oversee the U.S. launch of his self-titled show in 1968.

In television, Rogers saw an instrument with amazing, or terrible, potential. It was a form of mass communication unlike any other, one that would have particular potency with young, impressionable viewers with a weaker grasp of the lines between fiction and reality. As someone who had considered working in the church, Rogers understood better than most the value of a pulpit; he was thus all the more horrified by the way television was mostly used to sell, rather than teach, things.