This idea hit home for me, oddly, in a throwaway comic moment in the second season, which continues the first season’s blend of cloying contrivance and genuine uplift. Porowski brings the episode’s subject, Leo, a husband/father/bartender who emigrated from Mexico and leaves his clothes strewn around the house, to a high-end Italian restaurant for a lesson on making fresh pasta (this is one among many examples of Porowski imparting “practical” food advice that is actually precious and/or unscalable). The chef tells them that back in Italy, his mother used to feed her kids noodles with butter, parmesan, and ketchup. Ketchup? Porowski cocks his saintly eyebrows. But, he then says, “There’s nothing wrong with that. As long as it tastes good.”

Nothing wrong with that, basically Seinfeld’s euphemism for fake open-mindedness, is an earnest tenet of Queer Eye: If there’s a stereotype that’s dustbinned by this show, it’s of the bitchy gay critic. The problem that a middle-aged handyman needs to face is not that his obsession with Burning Man is juvenile, but the fact that he never finishes any of his projects. An aimless college bro doesn’t necessarily have to give up video games, but if he’s going to wear gym shorts all day he might as well start going to the gym. A couple whose house is bedecked with Hallmark-style tchotchkes announcing their love isn’t gross and tacky, just in need of assistance on the marriage proposal. As the Fab Five bleat every few minutes, the point is to make everyone more themselves. “You’re telling me what I already know, but I need to be told,” one subject says.

This empowering approach is especially effective with Season 2’s two curveball clients: a cisgender woman and a trans man. The former, Tammye, is confident in personality but harried in appearance, and she wants her son who’s gay to again attend church with her. Hers is a double feature of an episode, assisting both mom and son, and what gets physically renovated isn’t a home, but a community center: It’s what she wants. In the episode about the trans man, Skyler, the Fab Five help him adjust his style in the wake of top surgery. It fits Queer Eye’s approach nicely: Skyler wants to refine his identity to fit his own sense of himself, dictates of the wider world—including his family, who hasn’t spoken to him in years—be damned. The Fab Five end up with a remedial tutorial on the trans struggle, which adds to the list of specifically queer issues that the show has found ways to touch on.

On some level, of course, the post-normativity makeover is an oxymoron: Each of the five zhooshers are also necessarily judgers, ewwing and yassing according to their own taste hierarchies that are basically tuned with society’s. Tan France, the clothes guy, wants to make even the lumpiest of his clients look “slimmer” with tapered pants. Is that fat shaming? Berk looks upon the rainbow-pride designs draped around Skyler’s apartment and declares, amusingly, “Flags are to be flown—they’re not décor.” I agree, but who are we to say? Van Ness, who’s both the most enlightened and the most entertaining of the five, likes to joke about the cognitive dissonance involved here. “I really shy away from imparting what I believe has to happen on someone’s look,” he says when talking about Skyler’s red chin-strap beard. “Comma, I don’t want you to look like a leprechaun anymore, so we gotta change it!”