It all makes Djokovic that much harder to peg. Federer exudes worldly charm, and Nadal melts your heart with his profound humility. By comparison, the Serbia-born Djokovic can come off as smug and polarizing. And then there’s his game, which hardly moves a crowd. Federer plays with an ethereal brilliance. Nadal counters with matadorial swagger. They are sui generis talents who make their genius plain to see. Djokovic does not. He is tennis’s Floyd Mayweather, a technical fighter who swings for points instead of knockouts and racks up one tedious victory after another.

Djokovic’s counterpunching style traces to grinders like Björn Borg, Mats Wilander, and Michael Chang. The twist with Djokovic is that his game is colder, more clinical. It’s built around an elastic 6’2” frame, a lethal two-handed backhand that lets him switch from defense to offense on a dime, and marathon stamina. On hardcourts in particular, it’s a struggle keeping up with him, and he exhausts opponents and spectators alike. When he outlasted Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final, the longest Grand Slam final ever played (at five hours and 53 minutes), it wasn’t considered a spectacle to rival Federer and Nadal’s 2008 Wimbledon final—a.k.a. the greatest match ever played. Rather, it was submitted as an argument against five-set matches.

Djokovic, 31, might not inspire prose from David Foster Wallace or shoutouts from Lil Wayne, but he sure gets the job done. He can justifiably claim three of the greatest seasons ever recorded in men’s professional tennis. In 2011 he won an Open-era record 41 straight matches (on the way to a 70–6 overall mark) and three of the four majors—Australia, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open—while maintaining an ironclad lock on the catbird seat in the rankings. In 2015 he won those same three Slams again while improving his single-season personal best to 82–6. The next year he beat Britain’s Andy Murray in the French Open to become the eighth man ever to hold all four major titles on his career résumé, and the third man ever to hold all four slam titles concurrently—a boast neither Federer nor Nadal can make.

But the thing that really made those Djokovic campaigns so impressive was the 33–16 record he compiled against Nadal and Federer in that five-plus year span, including a mind-bending 10–1 stretch in 2011. Djokovic’s victory in the 2016 French Open and the preceding Australian Open, the highlight of which was his four-set defeat over Federer in the semis, gave the Serb a staggering 12 major titles altogether. And then suddenly and without warning he tumbled from the mountaintop.

The fall began at last January’s Australian Open—which saw Djokovic lose to Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin, then the world’s 117th-best player, in the second round; the defeat was Djokovic’s earliest exit from the tournament in 11 years and the first time he had ever lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 in Grand Slam tournament. Two months later he suffered back-to-back losses to 17th-ranked Nick Kyrgios, a now-23-year-old Aussie who could just as easily flick a backhand volley on the hop for a searing cross-court winner as smash a bagful of his own racquets upon conceding a point. (Interestingly, Federer has said Kyrgios reminds him of a younger version of himself.)