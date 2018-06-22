Now arrives the culmination, Bad Witch, whose six songs Reznor labels—for practical more than artistic reasons—an album rather than an EP. It is enveloping and relentless: satisfyingly terse, built with an ear for energizing rhythm, and as adventuresome as anything Reznor has done. If summer’s sunshine clashes with whatever inner turmoil you feel, put on the album and the world will appear to darken appropriately.

Reznor has always trained his sneering voice on feelings of anger and hurt that, listeners understood, came from within—even if bullies, betrayers, and an uncaring God served as his triggers. In the new millennium, politics entered the picture; 2007’s Year Zero, for instance, channeled Bush-era anxiety into an apocalypse tale. The three new releases have partly reacted, Reznor has said, against Donald Trump’s rise. But as with much other protest music of late, social alienation blurs with preexisting personal demons. He explained Bad Witch’s message to Entertainment Weekly like this: “We’re not living in a simulation and there’s not a convenient external thing we can blame this on—at our core, [humans] are just an accident, and when fully realized we will just exterminate ourselves, and we aren’t these enlightened creatures.” That’s bleak, but not worse than what he yowled back on Broken: “Pigs we get what pigs deserve.”

Some lyrics do jump out as timely. “Celebration of ignorance!” Reznor periodically cries out on “Ahead of Ourselves,” a contagious freakout of whimpered harmonies and double-time drum ‘n’ bass. Toward the end of the opener “Shit Mirror,” a punkish onslaught shifts to a danceable “Hey Mickey!” rhythm over which Reznor pants, almost joyfully, “New world / New times / Mutation feels all right.” If there is a musical mutation at hand, it’s in the jazz influence that enters later in the album. Creeping saxophone mark the instrumental “Play the Goddamned Part” and the sweeping single “God Break Down the Door.” In the latter, both the woodwinds and vocal tenor obviously recall Blackstar, the final album by David Bowie.

Bowie was a friend of Reznor’s, and Blackstar appears to inform Bad Witch in more than superficial ways. Many of Nine Inch Nails’ most singular influences, like Bowie, Lou Reed, and Leonard Cohen, only intensified in their questing, negative energy as they reached the later stages of their careers. The 53-year-old Reznor may be approaching his arc similarly. “All of these EPs started out with the same question, which is, ‘Where is my place in the world today?’” Reznor told EW. “And I’m asking myself that question as someone who’s getting older and looks at a world that feels increasingly unfamiliar.” When discussing why he continues making music, he said, “We’re not making any money from putting albums out, but the other side of that is freedom. I’m not worried about charts, I’m not worried about trying to appeal to playlists on radio stations. I just want to make the most challenging, best music I can.”