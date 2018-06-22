Lolade Fadulu: Did you make art for your family and friends?

Nell Painter: I drew for myself. When I was in college, I was briefly an art major, and I drew I think two covers for the California Pelican, which was UC Berkeley’s humor magazine.

Fadulu: As a kid, did you have any formal art training?

Painter: When I was in high school, we had what was called the art club. We went around the Bay Area to sketch. And that was glorious. We would each carry our own sketchbook and we would make sketches of Fort Cronkhite or Marin County.

Fadulu: You said you were briefly an art major in college. What happened?

Painter: I was fine with drawing and painting, but I had to take a sculpture class, and I had never done any sculpture. I didn’t do any work in that class. I was awful. My teacher gave me a C. I was absolutely shocked. I didn’t get Cs. But I earned my C, because I didn’t do any work, and whatever it was I made was terrible. But I thought if you had talent, then you didn’t really have to do any work. So when I got a C, I thought, This proves I don’t have enough talent. I look back, and I think that was such dumb-kid reasoning.

Fadulu: Do you remember anything about that teacher who gave you the C?

Painter: I know we were not close. I don’t feel I was close to any of my art teachers at Berkeley. When I think about my art teacher, it’s my high-school art teacher that I think of.

Fadulu: What was your high-school art teacher like?

Painter: I remember his name, Stan Richardson. He was young. He was an MFA student at the California College of Arts and Crafts, right up the street. He was very enthusiastic. He was white. All my teachers were white. And he was very warm. He was very encouraging. He stayed in touch with the people he taught. And he only taught for a while, while he was a student at CCAC. After he got his MFA, he went to New York to become an international artist, which is a thing one did, and still does. But he did not become an international artist. He returned to the Bay Area and made his career teaching art at San Jose State University.

Fadulu: Why do you think you remember more about him than the art teachers in college?

Painter: It was a question of warmth. I took him for granted at the time, but that was not the right thing to do. When I went to Berkeley, there were 20,000 students. You could count the black students on the fingers of one hand, or so it seemed. The air said, You are stupid and you’re not going to succeed. It wasn’t just because I was a black student. I remember being in a great big lecture hall with 1,000 students. I was the only black student. The professor who was convening it said, “Look to your left and look to your right. Next year, only one of you will be here.” There was that assumption that a whole bunch of people were gonna be washed out, but there was also the assumption that black students were stupid. This made no sense, because everybody got in in exactly the same way. Years later, I would try to explain that to black students who are bitter about affirmative action. I would say, “No, no, no. Before affirmative action, when there was no reason to say race was the only reason you got in, people still thought you were stupid.”