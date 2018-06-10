From its first pages, Lorna Simpson Collages sets forth the artist’s multidisciplinary lens. Alexander’s preface, “Of the black & boisterous hair,” draws its title from Pulitzer Prize–winner Gwendolyn Brooks’s 1949 book of poetry, Annie Allen. The collection traces the life of Annie, an “ordinary,” which is to say largely forgotten, black girl as she experiences the epic journey from childhood to the landmine-studded province of womanhood. Annie Allen’s centerpiece, “The Anniad,” consists of 43 stanzas of meandering text; its title is a riff on Virgil’s The Aeneid. In both deference to and defiance of Latin conventions, Brooks casts her protagonist as a classical hero. In doing so, Brooks insists that Annie is a being whose adventures—localized though they may be—are worthy of close inspection, that the lessons therein telegraph truths about the entire universe. The poem’s opening lines foreground the neglect of its starry-eyed hero:

Think of sweet and chocolate,

Left folly or to fate,

Whom the higher gods forgot,

Whom the lower gods berate;

Physical and underfed

Fancying on the featherbed

What was never and is not.

Alexander’s introduction pulls from several stanzas later, when Brooks presents some of the most striking building blocks of her Annie:

Think of thaumaturgic lass

Looking in her looking-glass

At the unembroidered brown;

Printing bastard roses there;

Then emotionally aware

Of the black and boisterous hair,

Taming all that anger down.

Like that of Annie, writes Alexander, the hair Simpson “paints has a mind of its own. It is sinuous and cloudy and fully alive.” Alexander’s marriage of the two forms—Brooks’s poetry and Simpson’s visual art—illuminates the aesthetic and thematic threads that connect the women’s creative pursuits. Put plainly, Simpson’s collages do for black women’s (and men’s) hair what Brooks’s poetry does for the liminal space in which a black girl becomes a black woman. Simpson’s eye magnifies her subjects with curiosity and tenderness; her hand doesn’t flinch as she catalogs shifts in hair, clothing, social strata. Collages of women greet the viewer with piercing eyes; with their hair manipulated beyond the colloquial definition of natural, the women’s faces take center stage. Simpson’s subjects observe even as they are studied. She focuses her attention on the mundane; in the process, she excavates the sublime.

Chronicle Books

To begin some of her recent work with found images, Simpson dove into her personal archives of Ebony and Jet magazines, with her grandmother’s being the first she turned to for inspiration. “The Jet and Ebony magazines are of course, as an American, on the East Coast, really familiar to me—African American thought and point of view over a series of decades,” Simpson told Frieze earlier this year, ahead of “Lorna Simpson: Unanswerable,” her exhibit at London’s Hauser & Wirth, which featured paintings, collages, and sculptures. “That’s been a really interesting and fertile ground for me to play with in terms of the work, an interesting marker of time and politics.”