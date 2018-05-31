In a meadow set against literal purple-mountain majesty, as dusk started to fall in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the livestream of Kanye West’s album-launch party began. Speaker stacks stood, black and blocky, near a crackling bonfire and a pack of wandering horses. Shortly before midnight (for those tuning in from the East Coast), West’s guests milled into sight, looking diverse and cosmopolitan, with a few cowboy hats bobbing amid structural streetwear. Most noticeable were the pops of neon orange and yellow that affixed the event’s custom merchandise. They were the colors of traffic cones and hunting jackets, colors whose visibility is protective, that posit that the best way to not get hit is to be loud.

Those same colors, on Thursday, radiated off Kanye West’s loose-fitting outfit, scrawled with a flaming skull and short poem. But West’s entire career has, in a way, been written in safety orange: He interrupts every landscape, he always cuts a contrast, he’s always pleading for amnesty. This was clearer than ever in Wyoming, where the rumble of city nightlife stampeded across a cattle ranch, where Chris Rock opened the proceedings by joking he’d seen a moose who’d been surprised at all the black people around. The album that then played, Ye, insisted on being paid attention to, but asked surprisingly little.

To start Ye, a provocation: “The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest / Today I seriously thought about killing you.” The words float amid manipulated soul vocals that undulate like sea water around the piling of West’s flat, conversational speech. “I think about killing myself,” he continues, his voice pitching and panning, “and I love myself way more than I love you, so … ” He’s taking to the confessional booth, or he’s performing a satanic ritual in the apse. Either way, something mystical is happening as we listeners are intruding.

The West of the song, eventually, appears to notice he’s being listened to. He muses that if he wanted to be more relatable, he should be delivering a more on-trend call to love thyself, rather than an observation that he might die by suicide in spite of his self-love. As he begins to rap, he promises, “Time to bring in the drums.” They arrive, and the spell breaks: We’re in hip-hop now, and West is in autopilot, making vague boasts and vague swipes over a hard, hollow thwack punctuated by screams. There’s a line he appears to have forgotten to write all the words for, substituting mmms for nouns. I did laugh at one couplet: “Got too many bad traits / Used the floor for ashtrays.” He’s a sinner, he’s a litterer.