Aster’s film (he both wrote and directed) plumbs the dark depths of Ellen’s influence on her children and grandchildren, the particulars of which I wouldn’t want to spoil. But it’s hard to discuss the themes of Hereditary without going into a little bit of detail. This is, after all, a very plotty movie, one where every nasty twist feels like another puzzle piece falling into place. There’s a preordained quality to Aster’s storytelling that’s essential to the idea he’s trying to drive home—that all the horrors visited on the Graham family are inevitable, an inescapable jinx they were born to bear.

Still, Hereditary is at its best when it relies on sheer atmosphere, like in its early scenes with Charlie, a haunted-looking young teenager prone to making weird glottal clucking sounds and cutting the heads off dead pigeons. No one specifically discusses what might be the matter with Charlie, but there’s a general sense that her grandmother Ellen encouraged her worst tendencies—that she “sunk her claws” into the girl, as Annie puts it. Along with her penchant for bird mutilation, Charlie is besieged by anxieties and allergies; her brother, seemingly more “normal,” resists the role he’s been assigned as her protector in school.

Not long after Ellen’s funeral, which is presented as a chance for Annie to break free of her mother’s murky influence, another tragedy befalls the Grahams, and things shift from moody to macabre. That’s when the avuncular Joan (Ann Dowd) shows up, a helpful, supportive friend looking to guide Annie toward a paranormal cure for her unending grief. The viewer may already be aware that roles played by Dowd (a towering pillar of character acting in Hollywood) are never to be taken at face value, but Annie is trusting, and unknowingly ushers her family toward its fate.

Aster is astonishingly accomplished as a horror filmmaker considering that this is his debut movie. The scares in Hereditary are complex, gorgeously staged, and visually inventive. Like many of the other haute indie-horror works that broke out at the Sundance Film Festival (think The Witch or The Babadook), it’s light on jumps but thick with mounting tension, layering the strangeness in slowly before piling it on in the last half hour. But unlike those taut little thrillers, Hereditary is a roomy 127 minutes long, perhaps seeking the heft of a weighty drama (Aster cites Mike Leigh as an influence).

It mostly works. Collette, Byrne, and Dowd are the kinds of actors who can spin practically anything into gold, and they have more than enough to work with here. Aster wants the horror to generate from that feeling of a family breaking down, centered on a matriarch (Annie) who’s beset by her own inadequacies and failures. But he’s also making a stylish thriller that spends plenty of time explaining the particular rules of its universe, especially as the cosmic whammy engulfing the Grahams becomes more and more specific.