If there’s a unifying theme, it’s survival, but that concept means different things to the different characters Groff creates. In the first story, “Ghosts and Empties” (named for a line in the title song on Paul Simon’s Graceland), the aforementioned writer goes for a walk in her neighborhood and narrates her surroundings. Having “somehow become a woman who yells,” she stifles her rage by lacing on her running shoes at night and walking. As she strides, “feral cats dart underfoot, bird-of-paradise flowers poke out of the shadows.” But the neighborhood, which Groff describes with characteristic precision as “imperfectly safe,” hosts larger dangers. Only recently, a jogger in her 50s was dragged off the street and raped among the azaleas. A husband found his wife sleeping with his therapist and shot them both; the therapist survived. And the writer’s narration describes her ongoing panic about the violence being inflicted upon the environment, “the glaciers dying like living creatures,” and “the hundreds of unrecorded deaths of species.”

In Florida, the natural world is teeming with terrors: coral snakes, alligators, sinkholes, extreme and ferocious weather. And yet the stories tend to favor this wildness against the contrast of civilization, with its uniform condo buildings, its drugstore “aisles of gaudy trash and useless wrapping and plastic pull tabs that will one day end up in the throat of the earth’s last sea turtle.” The more developed Groff’s landscape becomes, the wilder her characters get, as if to compensate. In the most haunting story in the collection, “Dogs Go Wolf,” two young girls are abandoned on an island. As they slowly starve, their bodies get closer and closer to nature, until the elder sister imagines them both “turned into sunlight and dust.”

This precarious teetering between states recurs in Florida. In “Above and Below,” an academic slides into homelessness. At first, being evicted feels to her like a holiday from care: She sleeps in her station wagon and reads Middlemarch by penlight. But destitution inches up on her, bit by bit. In “Salvador,” a woman is forced to wait out a storm in a store with a predatory and leering grocer. Her confinement is full of dread; she waits for the inevitability of his advances. What’s less clear is that he’s saved her life.

It’s hard not to read this uneasy contract as a metaphor for Groff’s own feelings about Florida. Existential anxiety pervades the collection, seeping into observations about Halloween and cabin weekends and the naturalist William Bartram. The recurring writer wonders if her children will be the last generation on Earth, and lists the threats that her elder son faces if he goes outside: “terrible men, sinkholes, alligators, the end of the world.” The savagery of the natural world is echoed by the cruelty humans inflict on each other, and on themselves. Characters commit suicide, spouses cheat, a herpetologist wrests his son from the arms of his departing mother. And yet Groff provides occasional flashes forward that stave off despair, giving some reassurance that a few souls might make it after all.