When I first met Amy Santiago, she was everything I never knew I wanted in a television character. I encountered the Cuban-American NYPD detective in early 2014, after Brooklyn Nine-Nine won two Golden Globes in its first season and landed on my radar. Initially, it seemed like a formulaic comedy about an immature cop, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), butting heads with a new captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). Jake’s fellow officer, rival, and love interest, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), appeared to be the “straight woman” to his renegade cop. I thought I knew what their dynamic would be: that she was the rule follower who’d try to put him in line, and he was the rule flouter who’d outperform her anyway. But this is not where Michael Schur and Dan Goor’s comedy goes.

In its earliest moments, Brooklyn Nine-Nine does indeed establish Amy as competitive and goal-oriented. In the pilot, it’s revealed that she and Jake have an ongoing bet about who can apprehend the most criminals. Later, she tells Jake she wants their new boss to mentor her so she can eventually become a captain herself. When Jake goofs off at the scene of a robbery, Amy reprimands him. But after he reveals that he already solved the case, and cracks another joke, Amy reacts with a smile. With that smile, an amazing thing happened: Amy became lovable, too, subtly defying the idea that there’s something inherently unpleasant about an ambitious, brainy woman.

In the five seasons since, the Latina detective has flourished on the show, using her smarts to solve countless cases, going undercover in a women’s prison, and becoming the first of her peers to be promoted to sergeant. For five years, through my college graduation, first job, and the uncertainties of early adulthood, I have followed Amy and the rest of the precinct’s adventures. So, you can imagine my (short-lived) disappointment when Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine last month—though NBC rescued the show the very next day. It turned out that, while the comedy didn’t have good enough Nielsen ratings for its original network, it did have uncommonly passionate fans (including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, and Mark Hamill) who rallied on Twitter to keep it going. As Linda Holmes noted at NPR, the reversal itself was ultimately a business decision, but the outcry was a reminder of all the qualities that make the show so fiercely loved.