Oddly, this Hillary Clinton figure is named Rachel Carson—presumably as someone’s homage to the author of Silent Spring. Whether that someone was either of the men whose names appear on the cover is open to question. Patterson acknowledges that he uses co-writers for most of his books; what you are buying when you buy a Patterson book is a brand, a genre, not the work of an individual mind. Bill Clinton has written a memoir, My Life, but no fiction until now, and presumably he has better things to do than crank out a formulaic 500-page novel.

Whatever Clinton’s precise role in the writing of the book, he agreed to put his name on it—it is an authorized product. And I read The President Is Missing with the sense that he relished the opportunity that fiction provides to give the public a perfected version of himself. For Jonathan Duncan is the president Bill Clinton seems to wish he had been, or that he believes the public wanted him to be, or both. Thus Clinton, who famously avoided the draft in Vietnam, supplies his alter-ego with a heroic military record that seems to be based on John McCain’s: Duncan is an Army Ranger who was taken prisoner in Iraq and refused to crack under torture. (For good measure, he was also a semi-pro baseball player.) And in what reads like an embarrassing instance of wish-fulfillment, Rachel Carson, the Hillary figure, is safely dead, leaving Duncan footloose and free to enjoy the world’s sympathy.

But these vanities are innocent compared to the deep fantasy at the center of The President Is Missing. Clinton and Patterson are far from the first people to imagine the president as an action hero, dodging bullets and explosions. Indeed, it was during Clinton’s presidency that the idea became popular, in movies such as Independence Day and Air Force One. But it has always been a sinister trope, and to see it endorsed by an actual ex-president only makes it more so. That is because the qualities of the action hero—decisiveness, combativeness, the ability to solve all problems and defeat all enemies singlehandedly—are much closer to the ideals of fascism than of liberal democracy.

Indeed, the idea of the president as an action hero is a way of making concrete a common mood in American politics over the last several decades. This is the feeling that all that is needed to solve the country’s problems is a strong leader set free from the shackles of politics. It is heavily symbolic that, to defeat the computer virus, the president must escape from the White House (thus the title), going in disguise to a safe house in Virginia, where he is joined by sympathetic world leaders and white-hat hackers. The White House is the people’s house and the seat of government; but in Clinton’s novel, that is precisely what makes it useless when a president wants to get things done.