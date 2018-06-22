For all the album’s focus on a softer masculinity, much of Everything Is Love is also driven by Beyoncé casting aside feminine stereotypes. She pushes back against expectations of ladylike behavior throughout the record, talking more than usual about smoking, and repeating Notorious B.I.G.’s classic hip-hop lyric, “If you don’t know, now you know, nigga.” In the “Apeshit” video, Beyoncé sits on the floor in an expensive dress demanding “Put some respect on my check”; later, posing as if for a royal portrait, she raps “Get off my dick,” taking on an assertive role because—as she says on the song “Boss”—there “ain’t nothing to it.” This style of hers isn’t totally new, but Jay-Z had been noticeably absent from some of her most memorable power-grab moments, like her fan-favorite line about Red Lobster on “Formation” or any of the more angry tracks on Lemonade. In the music video for Beyoncé’s 2006 song “Upgrade U,” she dresses up as Jay-Z, lip syncing parts of his verse (while he’s off-camera) with an exhilarating swagger. But when he does finally arrive onscreen, she balances his bravado and reverts to a classically feminine appearance, wearing a sensual white dress.

What’s different in “Apeshit,” then, isn’t that Bey is expressing her independence; it’s that she’s often doing so with Jay-Z in the frame. This shift adds a layer of meaning to the dance she performs before David’s painting of the coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte. The work shows Napoleon crowning his wife Josephine Bonaparte empress of France at his own coronation in 1804 while she kneels before him. (Earlier in the ceremony, he had crowned himself emperor.) Napoleon choosing to have this moment captured by his official painter was, at the time, a way to honor his wife.

In the Carters’ present-day world, of course, women don’t need men to accord them status. Instead, Beyoncé uses the painting to, on the one hand, align herself with the empress, proclaiming in her verse (which she delivers in part next to Jay-Z) that she, too, has “expensive fabrics” and “expensive habits.” But she also undercuts the power dynamic of the painting’s ceremony, saying, “He wanna go with me … He wanna be with me”; seconds later she says, “Bought him a jet / Shut down Colette.” (Colette was a high-fashion French retail store.) In a way, the music video is the Carters’ own coronation ceremony, only in their version, no one is on their knees.

In addition to centering women, “Apeshit” recognizes social experiences and struggles particular to men. Jay-Z’s verse and the scenes of young black men kneeling acknowledge the insult that the NFL anthem-protest controversy represents for them, specifically. “I said no to the Super Bowl. You need me. I don’t need you,” Jay-Z raps, as if understanding he’s in a unique position to stand up for the young men and himself. That political comment adds gravity to a related solo shot in the video, when Jay-Z smiles next to a painting, Theodore Gericault’s The Raft of the Medusa, which shows a destroyed raft in choppy waters with a black man guiding it bravely. Instances of male assertiveness in the Carters’ world are decidedly hopeful rather than violent. There’s a quick shot of the raised spears from The Intervention that cuts to a row of young black men pointing to the sky, only their gesture isn’t a destructive one: They look like leaders, not conquerors.