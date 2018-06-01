Much of the attention paid to this Major League Baseball season has centered on the promise of youth and the intrigue of the future. The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, who despite his half-decade reign as the sport’s top player is still only 26, is having the best season of his career. And he’s joined, for good measure, by the 23-year-old rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani, the first viable pitcher/hitter since Babe Ruth. The Yankees­–Red Sox rivalry, that old favorite of TV executives, has been enlivened by a rush of young talent on each side. More broadly, the changing shape of the game—its ever-increasing affinity, borne up by the analytics revolution, for home runs and strikeouts—is a matter of daily conversation. To a rare degree, America’s most sepia-tinted sport finds itself looking forward.

For sheer unlikeliness, then, few stories can top the continued presence on big-league mounds of Bartolo Colón. The Dominican Republic–born Colón debuted with the Cleveland Indians 21 years ago; he made his first All-Star team the following year and commenced what looked like a power pitcher’s standard career trajectory. In those days, he was a piston-limbed fury, with a mid-90s fastball and a breaking ball that veered like a fighter jet. Though his approach had matured by the time he won the Cy Young Award as a member of the Angels at age 32—“I stopped being a village boy, thinking that I can throw any stone, any rock through a wall,” is how he put it—he still relied on what pitchers call stuff: the pure force and action of the baseball, which in strong enough doses can render strategic mistakes moot.

The Colón whom the Texas Rangers signed to a minor-league contract in February, and who has since found his way back to the Majors and into the starting rotation, is a different player altogether. His fastball lost its zip shortly after his Cy Young win; his earned-run average (ERA) ballooned until he spent the 2010 season away from the game, recovering from injury. When Colón returned the following year, with the Yankees, it was as a reinvented 37-year-old setting off on what would amount to a second distinct career—in New York, Oakland, New York again (this time with the Mets), Atlanta, Minnesota, and, now, Texas. He started to throw one offering almost exclusively: a two-seam, high-80s fastball that bent in subtle but devious ways, skimming the corner of the strike zone or dodging the sweet spot of the bat. He became a master technician, a Kasparov of pitch location and sequence. His ERA fell back down, for a time; 2013’s 2.65 marked a career-low.

This aging Colón has emerged as a cult hero, beloved by fans unconnected to whichever team happens to employ him. Paunchy even in his prime, he now carries a lordly heft and works with seen-it-all serenity, his face as relaxed after a home run as after a clean inning. Between batters, he plays little games of catch with himself on the mound, tossing the ball up and trapping it with a glove cupped against his belly. He has a biography rich in detail—he claims to have learned his work ethic from a childhood pet donkey named Pancho; his teammates call him “Big Sexy”—and a knack for moments that can feel folkloric to a certain kind of obsessive.