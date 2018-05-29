From 1977 to 2005, there were six Star Wars films released in theaters. For better or worse, each was an event; all but one was the highest-grossing movie the year it came out (Attack of the Clones was 2002’s third-highest). Since Disney bought Lucasfilm and acquired the rights to George Lucas’s storied, moneymaking franchise, it has put out four Star Wars movies in four years. The first three—The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi—followed that same pattern, with each becoming the biggest release of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. Even with Disney’s more compressed schedule, Star Wars remained a required viewing experience.

But the latest entry, Solo: A Star Wars Story, had a $103 million opening weekend over the Memorial Day holiday, well below studio estimates and far from record-breaking. Barring huge word-of-mouth, it will probably fail to claw back its massive budget (reported to be more than $250 million because of extensive reshoots) over the next few weeks. Even if it does, it’ll certainly be the least successful Star Wars film ever released, counting for inflation. But beyond that, it may have committed a more unforgivable sin: In failing to generate audience interest, Solo has made Hollywood’s most mythic brand feel ordinary.

For most films, a $103 million opening weekend is nothing to scoff at—so far in 2018, only three movies (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Deadpool 2) have opened higher than Solo. But Disney’s conservative estimates had pegged Solo opening somewhere between $130 and $150 million, the bare minimum it’d need to try and make a profit. There are plenty of obvious reasons for this underperformance—increased competition from other summer movies, lukewarm reviews, and the simple fact that a lot of families vacation on Memorial Day rather than go to the theater.

But perhaps the biggest culprit is that The Last Jedi came out five months ago. Releasing another Star Wars film so soon was an experiment for Disney, which has announced several upcoming movies and TV shows for the franchise. Solo’s lukewarm U.S. opening, coupled with its disastrous debut overseas (it made a paltry $10 million in China, a crucial market for any blockbuster), could lead to the studio throttling back. In the case of almost every franchise, past success isn’t a guarantee of future performance—look at the DC Comics universe, which bombed with Justice League after a string of hits—but that was a pattern Star Wars had dodged until now.