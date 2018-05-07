Given the lack of a clear culprit, MLB may also genuinely believe the research it has commissioned could disprove the juiced-ball hypothesis. Lindbergh is skeptical, noting that the league provided him data it believed would quell the rumors last year, only for additional testing to confirm the balls were, in fact, different. On a more basic level, there isn’t much immediate incentive for the league to be more assertive. After all, Arthur observed, unlike a humidor, which “is instantly and obviously going to be present and be the subject of knowledge of the grounds crew, the players, and the administrative staff,” a juiced ball isn’t visible to the naked eye. Though “you do hear pitchers saying all the time that they can feel the difference,” said Lindbergh, anybody who doesn’t hold baseballs for a living “has to send these balls to a lab and dissect them or MRI them or fire them out of a cannon to detect some small difference in the way they behave.” Moreover, it’s hard to see the juiced ball becoming a steroids-level scandal. Part of the problem in the 1990s and 2000s, Lindbergh noted, was that “PEDs were benefiting some players and teams more than others. With the balls, though, everyone’s playing under the same conditions.” Arthur agreed: “The steroids era had all these crazy outlier performances, and that hasn’t materialized in this era. Nobody’s home runs went up by 80 percent. They all went up by 45 percent.”

For now, the home-run spike may even be helping the game. As Manfred has noted, the home run is one of baseball’s more popular plays; unsurprisingly, viewership is up since the power surge began. Though the accompanying rise in strikeouts may eventually dampen the enthusiasm, for now, casual viewers get a more entertaining product, while diehard fans get the satisfaction of believing they’ve solved the mystery MLB can’t crack. Players could theoretically start the outcry. The Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander recently weighed in on Twitter, saying, “I don’t care if balls are juiced (seriously). We’re all using the same ball so it’s a fair field. My issue is I don’t like being lied to. I knew something was different. Century-old records are being broken and numbers are skewed.” But it’s unclear whether they have any leverage. MLB’s current collective-bargaining agreement, or CBA, provides for negotiation between the players union and the league over changes to the game’s rules or regulation. But without concrete evidence showing who is behind the alleged change, it’s hard to say whether the provision applies. Players could raise the issue in the next round of collective bargaining when the CBA lapses in 2021, but by then, the union will likely have bigger fish to fry. The result is a situation tailor-made to stay unsolved. The source of the supposed juiced ball remains a mystery, and, with TV ratings up, the league may be less inclined to play detective. Still, Arthur said, “this story is not just going to die out. There’s further research in progress from some journalists and scientists, so there will be more coming out about how the baseballs are different.” Lindbergh takes a longer view on the controversy’s future. “I tend to downplay the existential threat of these sort of things,” he said. “Baseball is always in flux, as the world is, and we’re constantly fretting about the latest crisis. You can go back in baseball history and every generation of fans and writers is worrying and complaining about the same subjects over and over again.” That next change may have already begun. Through one month of the 2018 season, home-run rates are down slightly from the 2017 peak (although Arthur cautioned that unseasonably cold weather may explain the decline). This, Lindbergh said, is how these things typically go: “Baseball changed in some way, now we have all these homers. At some point, something else will change, and maybe we won't have any homers, and we’ll all just move on with our lives and obsess with the latest way in which baseball is different.”