The New York Times article, “Welcome to the Age of the Twink,” that Twitter has gleefully torn apart this week is a bit too slight to sustain a full reckoning with the very real questions it raises. In just 600 words for T magazine, Nick Haramis asserts that youthful scrawniness characterizes a new class of celebrity male dreamboat, illustrated partly by the rise of Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, the cast of Dunkirk, and the pop singer Troye Sivan. Most provocatively, Haramis uses the term twink—gay-male slang most earnestly used on hook-up apps and porn sites—to describe this class of boyish men, even though many of his examples are straight.

This transference of homo terminology to hetero folks fits with the week’s other gay-culture dustup over Rita Ora’s “Girls,” in which pop singers appear to try on lesbianism just for drunken fun. Ever it goes: Straight culture steals from gay culture as casually as gay men steal from black women. But while it can be fun to cackle at the gaucheness of such transactions, not all appropriations are equal. Who is harmed, materially, by Times readers partaking of the 2018 brunch-banter cliché that Chalamet would do well at Fire Island? It’s hard to say, precisely. Who is harmed by a popular song supporting the stereotype that bisexual women are really just looking for male attention? Well, all the bisexual women who are fighting to be treated with respect.

Unintentionally, though, the attempted redefinition of twink helps highlight a deeper shift in language, if not body types. It was only three years ago that the media underwent a frenzy over the supposed rise of “dadbod” as the jiggly silhouette du jour. Yet what was actually new? “One by one, from Hollywood to the Hamptons, men have liberated themselves from the flat-stomached emo-boy reign of terror,” said an Observer article back in 2006, which was then echoed in the 2009 New York Times story “It’s Hip to Be Round,” both of which I then quoted in my 2015 argument that dadbod-ness is eternal. Body norms do evolve, and perhaps the male ideal really does swing from one pole to another every three to six years. But it’s more likely what’s cyclical are the trend pieces themselves.

Certainly, if it’s the age of the twink now, it’s been the age of the twink all along. Slender, smooth types have achieved dreamy superstar status at a pretty steady pace over the years—what else to call Andrew Garfield, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince, Mick Jagger, or the god Hermes? Yet in the same year that saw Chalamet’s ascension, we also see a mass swooning for Black Panther’s Winston Duke. He’s explicitly a counterexample in physical thickness, and his popularity also underlines a racial subtext to Haramis’s argument: The only black person the article cites in his litany is Jaden Smith, and the racism of the desirability scheme that generated the term twink in the first place is well-documented.