“Every woman becomes like their mother,” Oscar Wilde once quipped. “That’s their tragedy.” For some women, “tragedy” strikes early in the form of mommy-and-me outfits, those often creepy-cute clothing clones that tend to leave at least one party looking age-inappropriate. In recent years, celebrity offspring like Blue Ivy Carter and North West have taken “twinning” with their famous moms to stratospheric levels of Instagram likes and paparazzi attention. But mother-daughter dressing has been cycling in and out of fashion for more than a hundred years, reflecting changing attitudes about motherhood and femininity. The matchy-matchy look flourishes in “time periods when there is more cultural emphasis on the family and the mother-daughter relationship,” said the fashion historian Jennifer Farley Gordon, who researches children’s clothing. In practice, the matching style can also signal affluence: a mother with leisure time to sew—or money to shop for—mirror-image outfits, and who is more likely to be a stay-at-home mom. Part of the idea, also, is that there’s not much point in being one half of a matching set if you’re not spending significant amounts of time together in public. Related Story Down the Rabbit Hole: The Surprising Tale of the Bunny Suit While sisters (of all ages) have been wearing the same clothes for centuries, mother-daughter dressing didn’t catch on until the early 1900s. The couturière Jeanne Lanvin launched the trend after giving birth to her only child, Marguerite, in 1897, at the then-advaced age of 30. Spotting a gap in the market, she debuted a high-end children’s line in 1908, using the same luxurious textiles and avant-garde styles that characterized her womenswear, albeit simplified for younger tastes and bodies. Marguerite served as her model and mini-me; the inseparable pair were often spotted parading around Paris in coordinating couture outfits. A 1907 photo of the two of them in costume for a masquerade ball—complete with matching pointy hats—inspired the house’s stylized, Paul Iribe–designed logo, which is still used on its labels. Years later, Marguerite would confess that she found the attention embarrassing, saying: “As soon as I was dressed up all I wanted to do was hide.” Lanvin’s creations were too expensive to have a widespread influence, and the Great Depression soon made such conspicuous displays of wealth undesirable, even for those who could afford them. But mother-daughter fashions surged in the late 1930s, partly driven by the Hollywood publicity machine. In 1935, for example, the actress Joan Bennett and two of her daughters posed for press photos in coordinating outfits. Because fashion production and retailing was strictly divided by age group, however, it took time for the trend to reach the mainstream. In July of 1938, Life magazine noted that “not until this summer did the mother-and-daughter custom really become popular.”

Life nailed the appeal of mother-daughter dressing when it declared: “‘Look Alike’ means ‘Look Young.’” Unlike Lanvin’s kiddie couture, the mommy-and-me looks of the 1940s and ’50s were decidedly girlish, emphasizing the mother’s youthfulness rather than the daughter’s maturity. In her memoir Mommie Dearest, Christina Crawford remembered posing for publicity photos with her adoptive mother, Joan, in the late 1940s, at the age of 8. “I had to get dressed in one of the many ‘mother and daughter’ outfits we were always photographed in … Mother and I would go through the whole day doing things for the camera and changing from one matching outfit to another.” Often, these outfits consisted of ruffled pinafores or skirts with suspenders worn over frilly blouses with puffed sleeves, with matching ribbons in their hair—clothes more appropriate for an 8-year-old than a grown woman. Tellingly, if a woman had more than one daughter, she was advised to twin with the youngest, according to Life. As the U.S. economy rebounded, Ladies Home Journal—one of the leading women’s magazines in America—had strong ideas about how the country could spend its new wealth. From 1939 into the early 1950s, the magazine published a series of covers illustrated by Al Parker, a contemporary of Norman Rockwell, depicting mothers and daughters in matching outfits engaging in household chores and leisure activities such as baking cookies, riding bicycles, raking leaves, knitting, skiing, and wrapping Christmas gifts. One memorable image portrayed a rosy-cheeked mother and daughter pair, ice skating hand-in-hand above the headline: “Is Society Committing Suicide Today?”

While Lanvin had thoughtfully adapted adult styles for juvenile clients, avoiding exact copies, Parker’s mothers and daughters were identically dressed from head-to-toe, including their hairstyles, coloring, and accessories like aprons, gardening gloves, and roller skates. These covers “were so wildly popular that readers were writing in asking for patterns,” Gordon said. Pattern companies as well as fashion magazines complied, offering mother-daughter sewing, knitting, and crochet patterns; similar garments could also be bought ready-made from department stores or the Sears catalogue. Far from petering out during World War II, the twinning trend only intensified. “During the war, there was an emphasis on the home front and everybody doing their part for the war effort, including daughters helping their mothers at home,” said Gordon. Home sewing was encouraged as a patriotic gesture, and mother-daughter outfits served as a kind of civilian uniform, projecting unity as well as efficiency. While women entered the workforce during the war, they were put firmly back in their place once it ended; during the postwar boom, mother-daughter fashions reinforced the primacy of the domestic sphere. As the large families and multigenerational households of the Victorian era were replaced by the small nuclear family, the mother-daughter bond grew stronger and more performative. “The whole idea of dressing multiple children in matching garments was more of an economic choice,” Gordon said. “But by the mid-20th century, mommy-and-me dressing was promoted as a special, fun thing rather than having a financial impetus. It was something that mothers and daughters could do together—not only wearing but making matching clothes.” A 1949 dressmaking manual, The Complete Book of Sewing, asked: “Why not make ‘mother and daughter’ dresses and conduct a family contest that the men of the family can cheer?”