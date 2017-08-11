In 1984, he published his autobiography, Roman. In it, he teasingly referred to girls as being “sexy, pert, and thoroughly human” and to appreciating Gstaad, Switzerland, on the grounds that the city is populated with “hundreds of fresh-faced, nubile young girls of all nationalities.” In 2003, he won the Best Director Oscar, this time for The Pianist. Polanski, through all this, has retained the most basic avatar of breezy impunity: his position as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He has been one of the people charged with determining the films that constitute the best of what American cinema—as a business and as an artistic pursuit and as, the Academy is fond of suggesting, a matter of humanism itself—has to offer. Which is also to say that, more practically, he has been one of the people who shape what American popular culture chooses to see and to celebrate in its entertainments. For years, there Polanski remained: a reminder of who loses when celebrity is pitted against decency, and a testament to Hollywood’s great capacity to say one thing about itself and mean, in the end, quite another. Until, that is, this year. On Thursday, the Academy announced that it had expelled Polanski, along with Bill Cosby—making the two men only the third and fourth people to have been ousted from the organization over its long history. The first was Carmine Caridi, of The Godfather movies, who broke AMPAS rules by sharing a copyrighted movie screener with a friend. (The friend proceeded to share the screener with everyone else, via an upload to the internet.) The second was Harvey Weinstein, expelled in October after an emergency meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors. Weinstein was cast out, the organization said in a statement, “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues, but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

The elephant in the screening room in all this, of course, was Roman Polanski. The Academy may have spoken of the evils of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior; there, though, all the while, was Polanski. There, all the while, were the other women—a second, and then a third, and then a fourth—who would follow Samantha Gailey in accusing Polanski of assaulting them as teenagers. And yet, at the same time: There were the award nominations. There were the glittering trophies. There was the crowd in the Kodak Theater in 2003, erupting into cheers when Harrison Ford announced that Polanski—unwilling to reenter the United States, on account of the rape charges—had won the Best Director Oscar.