Some Americans who grew up identifying with Roseanne have found themselves alienated by Roseanne Barr’s outspoken devotion to President Trump. Many of Kanye West’s fans revolted after he tweeted out an image of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Pop culture will probably always mirror the divides playing out in society. But when social divides are more massive than they’ve been in generations, does all our entertainment become a litmus test for our political beliefs?
Radio Atlantic: Is Politics Ruining Pop Culture?
Entertainment has always been political. But what happens when the entertainment we consume feels like a litmus test for our beliefs?
