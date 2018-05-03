The tetralogy is still in play. Thanks largely to LeBron James’s heroics during a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers—averages of 34.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, including a 45-point effort in Game 7—the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors could meet for a fourth consecutive year in the NBA Finals. That would confirm what hardly needs confirming: that these two clubs define the present era of professional basketball to an unprecedented degree. Never before had a pair of NBA teams met in the championship round even three times in a row, but James’s Cavaliers and the Stephen Curry– and Kevin Durant–led Warriors now have something of a standing appointment.

If in years past this sense of predetermination dampened the early rounds of the playoffs—just wait for the Finals, the chorus went—this year’s postseason has been shot through with possibility from the start. It’s not just that both conference favorites look vulnerable for the first time since their runs began, the Warriors to the point-piling Houston Rockets and the Cavaliers due to their remarkably thin roster. It’s that across the spectrum of playoff teams, from fringe contenders to also-rans, young players are flashing the skills and gumption necessary to shake the league loose from its status quo. Whether it arrives this June or not, the NBA’s future is starting to come for its present.

Here’s an abridged rundown of the playoffs’ first round: A Boston Celtics team missing its two best players to injury—and led instead by the second-year forward Jaylen Brown and the rookie Jayson Tatum—beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games. The All-Star-less Utah Jazz, with the rookie guard Donovan Mitchell at the helm, disassembled an Oklahoma City roster featuring the defending MVP and a combined 22 All-Star appearances. The Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who a year ago had played only 31 professional games between them, cruised past the veteran Miami Heat. The sci-fi center Anthony Davis, 25 years old and without a playoff win to his credit, willed the New Orleans Pelicans to a sweep of the heavily favored Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s the basketball equivalent of a desert-wildflower super bloom, as stunning and as rare. Arguably not since the mid–2000s—when a 2003 draft class that included James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony began to assert itself on the postseason stage—has the NBA seen such a concentrated rush of young talent. “It’s a great class,” the Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of this year’s rookies back in January, going as far as to invoke the 1984 group that included Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. “And over the next two, three, or four years, that will really tell the story of how great.” But they, along with players slightly their senior, haven’t made fans wait that long.