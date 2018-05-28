Still, Killing Eve cleverly resists the temptation to foreground the possibility of Villanelle’s redemption. Even in the finale, which aired Sunday, Villanelle disrupts all expectations of character reinvention. Through the season’s last moments, Villanelle remains cold, calculating, and callous. She attracts sympathy and then immediately deploys it against whomever she faces; intimacy is a means to violent ends. Villanelle can lie on her bed alongside Eve after a gutting confession and then still shoot at the woman when cornered. The juxtaposition is jarring, but the character remains cunning and compelling. She shows moments of questioning, but never surrenders to regret. There is no dormant nurturing instinct, no young protégé she protects even as she wreaks havoc elsewhere. Villanelle insists on being taken at face value; to search for a noble motivation is to trap oneself in her psychological labyrinth.

Even through the finale, Villanelle pantomimes weakness to bring her targets closer; she tries some damsel-in-distress cosplay with Eve, confessing that all she wants is “someone to watch movies with.” Villanelle often displays demure feminine behavior, but Killing Eve never posits that she is any less apoplectic or sociopathic than her male counterparts by virtue of her womanhood. The show instead teases out how gendered expectations of violent behavior—namely, that women are incapable of enacting it unless driven to madness by trauma—allow Villanelle to commit atrocious acts while remaining largely undetected, especially by male targets. She is no heroic femme fatale who slashes throats in the name of justice—simply a woman who knows her pretty face can be a potent anesthetic to her targets’ flight instincts. She does not follow in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie’s Mrs. Smith and reluctantly abandon her post for love, nor does she try to make the world a better place through revenge murders like Maggie Q’s Nikita. Killing Eve also takes care to never position Villanelle as “one of the boys,” a manipulative assassin trained in some uniquely violent dogma of male handlers. Villanelle’s dysfunction is her own.

There is no moral impetus that drives Villanelle’s murders, no guiding principle behind her choices to save some targets, and not others. In one particularly deadpan scene in Episode 2, a therapist assesses Villanelle’s fitness for continuing her line of work by asking what she thinks of her employers, the nebulous organization that commissions her hits. “I respect their privacy,” she replies, without skipping a beat. Villanelle’s drug of choice is power, not purpose.

The web Villanelle spins becomes more complex throughout the episode, her kills gradually coming closer to home. The season’s first three episodes are tightly written, transporting viewers across European country lines with the ease of an intracontinental flight. Killing Eve doesn’t revel in the gore of its assassin’s exploits like other shows that exalt their murderous protagonists. Even so, Villanelle’s kill scenes are creative and sometimes uncomfortably sexy. The fifth episode brings the tension between Villanelle and Eve—the relationship that animates the series—into sharp focus. Having broken into Eve’s home, Villanelle flirts shamelessly with her startled host only to break down at the dinner table. Villanelle claims she simply wants a way out of the life she’s been conned into, though Eve remains unconvinced. The scene eerily foreshadows the confrontation on which the season ends: Eve stabs Villanelle as the two lie in bed, then runs into the kitchen to grab first-aid supplies—only to have a bloodied Villanelle shoot in her direction and then flee the apartment altogether, thus extending their deadly game of cat and mouse.