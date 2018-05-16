At the Billboard Music Awards, the pop star asked for a "moment of action" after the massacre in Santa Fe, Texas—but kept quiet on what might prevent the next horror.

The script for what happens after a mass shooting—the thoughts, the prayers, the arguments, the forgetting—has come to, even, include mourning that such a script exists at all. At least as far back as 2012, after the killings in Aurora, Colorado, my colleagues were writing about “The Template of Our Grief” and “The Certainty of More Shootings.” This year, after the Parkland shooting, the Boston Globe described the contours of the next massacre and the next mourning process. The predictions have been now fulfilled, inevitably, by the murders in Santa Fe, Texas. The public can easily anticipate, too, what happens when one grim ritual of American life, the mass shooting, bumps up against a more celebratory one, the awards show. There’s a moment of silence, and then it’s back to business. But at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, the pop star Kelly Clarkson tried to rewrite that script. On a dark stage, smiling and maintaining folksiness even through tears, the American Idol winner repeatedly referenced a “they”—presumably the Billboard producers, who’d booked her to be the event’s host.

“Tonight, they wanted me to say that, obviously, we want to pray for all the victims, we want to pray for their families,” she said. “But they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.” “And I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working—like, obviously. So why don’t we not do a moment of silence?” Like, obviously: She needed not explain what she meant. The moment of silence is inherently a gesture of futility; it’s a time to remember, not solve, loss. In fact, in a pluralistic society like America, the moment of silence is meant to contain the possibility of “thoughts and prayers,” whether placed at the beginning of a public-school day or after an episode of bloodshed. Together but separately, people of all or no faiths can direct their inner selves as they see fit—without imposing beliefs, without requiring consensus, without making noise. If such gestures are, as Clarkson suggested, ineffectual, what might replace them? She had a suggestion for this, as well: a moment of “action” and “change.” “Instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect [the victims and their families] and honor them,” she said. “In your community, where you live, your friends, everybody—let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change." This call, too, is plenty familiar in public life of late. It echoes pleas to replace “hashtag activism” with phone calls to one’s elected representative, and its logic of this is obvious enough. Rather than do nothing, do something.