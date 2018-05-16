At 1 a.m. on the Wednesday before the release of Pusha T’s Daytona, Kanye West called Pusha T and said he had a new album cover for him. Pusha and West, the record’s producer, had already settled on an image, but last-minute inspiration had struck, and West was insisting on an overhaul. Securing rights to the new art would cost $85,000, which West would pay. Pusha agreed.

The image is of Whitney Houston’s bathroom. The countertop in the photo is a mess, and in that mess is what’s understood to be signs of cocaine use. In the mirror is the lurid flash of someone’s camera, obscured by clouds of pinkish-gray film, like oxidation or grime, that were absent from the original picture when it was published in a 2006 tabloid under a headline about Houston’s “drug den.” Houston would die of accidental drowning in a bathtub six years later.

The 41-year-old Pusha T is famous for the creative ways and ruthless manner in which he raps about cocaine. His early years of dealing drugs have loomed huge in his lyrics, whether in the duo Clipse, in his solo career, or in his many excellent collaborations with West. Discerning one possible meaning of the cover is, thus, easy. Look at the other side of cocaine rap, it says. Look at the cost. West has recently talked about his opioid addiction, too, and perhaps he conceives of Houston as a warning to celebrities like himself of how mortal they really are—and how readily appropriated their lives and deaths always are.

But in any interpretation—and especially given West’s recent public behavior—it’s a disrespectful statement. The image is so, so evocative, not only of Houston’s death but also of the death of her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who was on life support for months after being found face-down in a bathtub and whose 2016 autopsy report spoke of “immersion associated with drug intoxication.” Houston had a sterling career as a pop artist, but to glaringly emphasize her addictions and tragedies helps supplant the achievements of her life with something much grimmer. The image, viscerally, will cause pain to her fans and loved ones, too.

Were West and Pusha T truly outside of the celebrity-media discourse, they might have a stronger case for using the image as a piece of cultural criticism. But because of who they are and what they have said, it’s clear hypocrisy. West has long complained about the public’s dehumanization of celebrities, who, he has said, are “treated like blacks were in the ’60s, having no rights.” Yet it’s hard to imagine a crasser mistreatment of a celebrity than him using Houston’s death to sell music about cocaine.