“I love to play venues where if the guy who built the venue could see me on stage, he would be a little bit bummed about it,” says John Mulaney as he walks into the hallowed spotlight of Radio City Music Hall for his new Netflix special Kid Gorgeous, out Tuesday. That’s how Mulaney has always slyly presented himself—as a bit of a bland disappointment, like a Saltine cracker topped with American cheese, or a wide-eyed doormat experiencing life with a mix of confusion and exhaustion. The comedian is a typical, upper-middle-class white kid from Chicago who’s happy to muddle through discussing the plot intricacies of Law & Order spinoffs, but figures he’ll get yanked offstage any moment.

That attitude, of course, belies the fact that Mulaney is one of the biggest powerhouses in stand-up today, and Kid Gorgeous is another tremendous notch in his belt. It’s a supremely confident hour that touches on many of his usual favorite topics—his conservative Catholic upbringing, his happy life raising an imperious French bulldog with his wife, and various other observational musings. Humming underneath it all is Mulaney’s growing awareness that, as he’s maturing, he’s becoming a skewed version of the man he enjoys discussing most of all: his supreme square of a father.

Charles Mulaney is the best and most endlessly fascinating character in all of his son’s specials (including New in Town and The Comeback Kid, both of which are available on Netflix). The younger Mulaney presents him as the embodiment of order, a rigid rule-follower who was baffled by his son’s stranger tendencies as a youth. 2015’s The Comeback Kid ended with Mulaney telling one of his best-ever stories, recalling his father’s hatred of a young, freewheeling Bill Clinton (whom Charles Mulaney attended law school with).

In Kid Gorgeous, John Mulaney remembers his father trying to give him a sex talk and beginning it with, “Hello, I’m Chip Mulaney, I’m your father,” before launching into an extended anecdote about the conductor Leonard Bernstein. His dad’s near-Lynchian brand of surreal ordinariness is the core of what the comedian loves to mock about himself—the essential weirdness of being boring. As a younger man, John Mulaney was a heavy drinker and drug user, something he often discusses in his specials, and was a recovering alcoholic before he was 30. When he talks about that experience now, it clearly feels half a world away for him—and he’s half a world closer to the life of his good Catholic dad.